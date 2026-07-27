John Cena talks about his two hair transplants: Totally changed my life

Los Angeles, July 27 (IANS) Hollywood star John Cena has spoken about his new shaved hairstyle, which he said is going “great” following his second round of hair-loss treatment.

“The objective is to get more hair, and this was the best way to do it, talking with Ken Anderson, my doctor over there,” he said, gesturing to his doctor nearby. “I love the guy. He’s totally changed my life.”

According to Cena, he was so impressed with the doctor, that he returned 15 months after his first procedure for a follow-up, reports people.com.

“I went back to him like, ‘Man, you did great. I have this one small, small, small spot. Can you do it?’ ” Cena recalled.

“He’s like, ‘I can. My best results are — if you’re bold enough to shave your head, I can keep the follicles.’ ”

Cena shared that his doctor can more quickly plant hair follicles during surgery if a patient has a shaved head.

“My first operation was 13 and a half hours. The second one was eight hours,” the Peacemaker star said, calling his doctor “a master.”

“And I’m rocking this hair thing with the promise that he’s working,” he added of his shaved look. “I have full trust and faith in him with this process.”

Cena has previously been candid about his hair restoration journey.

Cena wrestled for WWE for 24 years, becoming a record-setting 17-time world champion, before transitioning fully into his acting career.

He stepped into acting in 2006 and received praise for his roles in Trainwreck, Blockers, and The Suicide Squad. He has also starred in films such as The Marine, Bumblebee and F9. He played the titular role in the superhero series Peacemaker.

Cena’s most recent release is Little Brother, which also stars Eric André, Michelle Monaghan, and Christopher Meloni.

--IANS

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