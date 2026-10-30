‘Gift before Diwali’: Banaskantha farmers on launch of Rs 14,000 crore projects by PM Modi

Banaskantha, Oct 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a host of developmental projects worth over ₹14,000 crore today in Gujarat’s Banaskantha on Friday.

He unveiled multiple initiatives for women, children, farmers, and cattle rearers, while also disbursing a fresh instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to lakhs of small farmers nationwide.

Describing “annadatas” as among the strongest pillars of ‘Viksit Bharat’, the Prime Minister spoke of the government’s priorities and thrust on development of the region and also informed about the five-fold rise in the national agricultural budget in the past decade.

The inauguration of Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC), built for Rs 325 crore, saw palpable excitement among the local villagers as they hope that this will change the face and character of the region.

Those attending the program were energised and enthused, and they also praised the initiatives undertaken for farmers, cattle herders, and women.

A resident remarked, "When the Prime Minister arrived, we hoped he would bring us significant gifts, and he did exactly that. We weren't sure if there would be anything specific for our cattle herders and farmers, but the Prime Minister has delivered remarkable development projects for us. With this new facility, we will be able to produce more milk than ever before. We expected the Prime Minister to give us something truly valuable, and he has done just that."

Noting PM Modi’s motivational nudge to women participants, he said, "When a woman stood up to speak, we thought the PM might not notice her, but instead, he encouraged her and invited her to speak."

"The Prime Minister visited our Banaskantha district, and we welcomed him with the same fervour with which we celebrate the festival of Diwali," said a local villager.

Another resident remarked, "Whether it is women or children, the people of Banaskantha, including those living near the border in areas like Suigam, have witnessed a major transformation. In regions where canals have now reached, there was previously no access even to drinking water.

“We, the people of Banaskantha, are very fortunate that Prime Minister Modi himself came among us," he added.

Expressing her joy, a cattle-rearer named Gitaben said, "We are very happy because PM Modi has brought significant development to our region. Previously, there was no water here, and our fields remained parched. Now, there is greenery everywhere. He has provided immense support for animal husbandry. We receive good prices for our milk, with better rates based on fat content. We are earning a good income, and everyone is very happy about it."

A resident of Bhildi village shared, "Today, the Prime Minister visited our village, Bhildi Ratanpura, and we are overjoyed. Our village has seen substantial development; good roads have been constructed, and water has reached our village's pond. The Prime Minister has ensured significant progress in our village and has also bestowed several gifts upon us."

--IANS

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