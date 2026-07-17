Reliance Industries' Q1 revenue jumps 25 pc to Rs 3.11 lakh crore; profit at Rs 20,946 crore

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday reported a robust 25 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 3.11 lakh crore for the first quarter of FY27, driven by strong double-digit growth across its Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C), retail and digital services businesses.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 20,946 crore, down 22 per cent from a year ago due to the absence of the one-time exceptional gain from the sale of its Asian Paints stake in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

The conglomerate's net profit had jumped to Rs 26,994 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1 FY26) due to the sale of Asian Paints stake.

EBITDA during the quarter increased by 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 54,067 crore, according to a company statement.

The performance beat street expectations, driven by double-digit growth across key businesses, including the Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) segment, Reliance Retail, and digital services platform Jio.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said: “Reliance has made a steady start to FY27, with all businesses delivering strong operating performance. Our diverse business portfolio has once again demonstrated its resilience in a quarter which witnessed continuing geopolitical tensions and volatile commodity markets."

The Digital Services business continued its growth momentum during the quarter. Jio’s performance across mobility, home broadband and enterprise services remained strong, driving healthy earnings growth of 15 per cent Y-o-Y. During the quarter, Jio Platforms Limited filed its DRHP with SEBI, a significant step towards its public listing.

Reliance Retail delivered resilient growth this quarter, with steady performance across all consumption formats and channels.

The consumer products business is growing rapidly with the portfolio of FMCG brands gaining real traction with Indian consumers. RCPL has more than doubled its revenues as compared to the previous year.

"The O2C business delivered strong performance during the quarter, supported by all-time high middle distillate cracks and improved downstream petrochemical deltas. This was achieved despite a challenging global energy market backdrop with disrupted supply chains. Our teams navigated this difficult environment with operational agility and ensured adequate availability of essential fuels and materials in the domestic markets,” he added.

--IANS

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