India announce strong shooting squad for ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) India have named a strong 36-member squad for the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Hangzhou, China, with Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale leading the challenge in the prestigious competition scheduled from July 20 to 29.

The Indian contingent features a blend of experienced Olympians and emerging talent across rifle, pistol, and shotgun disciplines, with athletes set to compete in both individual and mixed-team events.

Joining Manu and Swapnil are established names such as Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Esha Singh, Suruchi, Elavenil Valarivan, Sift Kaur Samra, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Anish Bhanwala, Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon and Olympian Anant Jeet Singh Naruka.

In the rifle events, Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Shahu Tushar Mane and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil will represent India in the men's 10m Air Rifle, while Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Sakshi Sunil Padekar have been selected for the women's competition. The men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions squad comprises Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, while Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K. Vinod and Sift Kaur Samra will compete in the women's event.

India's pistol campaign will be spearheaded by Suruchi, Sainyam and Esha Singh in the women's 10m Air Pistol, with Kedarling B. Uchaganve, Kamaljeet and Aakash Bhardwaj featuring in the men's event. The women's 25m Pistol team includes Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat, while Anish Bhanwala, Omkar Singh and Bhavesh Shekhawat have been named in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol squad.

In the shotgun events, Udavir Singh Jajee, Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Vivaan Kapoor will compete in the men's Trap, while Pragati Dubey, Kirti Gupta and Rajeshwari Kumari make up the women's Trap team.

The men's Skeet squad consists of Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Parampal Singh Guron and Abhay Singh Sekhon, while Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore and Yashasvi Rathore will represent India in the women's Skeet competition.

India will also field teams in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team and Trap Mixed Team events.

Competition begins on July 22, with the first medals to be decided in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team and the men's 10m Air Rifle. The tournament will conclude on July 28 with the finals of the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team and Trap Mixed Team events.

India's medal-event schedule

July 22

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final

Men's 10m Air Rifle Final

July 23

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final

Women's Skeet Final

Men's Skeet Final

July 24

Women's 10m Air Pistol Final

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Final

July 25

Women's 10m Air Rifle Final

July 26

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final

Men's 10m Air Pistol Final

July 27

Women's 25m Pistol Final

Women's Trap Final

Men's Trap Final

July 28

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final

Trap Mixed Team Final

--IANS

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