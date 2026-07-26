Dimple Kapadia calls herself the ‘True Blood Kapoor’ in jest

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia has proclaimed to be the “True Blood Kapoor”. On Saturday, former actor and professional chef, Armaan Jain took to his Instagram, and shared a video from a weekend gathering.

The video shows Dimple Kapadia along with Armaan, Honey Irani and Armaan’s mother, Reema Jain. They were feasting on the delicacy.

The senior actress said, “For the record, the only true blood Kapoor, which is me, remembered that there was this dish called Khatta Shahi, and I used to love it. And finally, we are cracking the recipe now”.

Armaan said, “And I think I found this golden treasure because it was missing from my nani's recipe book. And we finally located it and honey aunty was sweet enough to call us home to eat”.

Honey Irani said, “And let me tell you that I was the only lucky one who got the recipe for it. It's a banana leaf. Open it. And that's the paratha inside. The story behind this is that she, I think her father-in-law, Prithviraj Kapoor. Her father-in-law. He had done this. So it's a tradition in the Kapoor family”.

Reema shared that filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar were completely obsessed with the delicacy.

She said, “Farhan and Zoya, they were so obsessed with it that they used to be called every time mummy made it”.

--IANS

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