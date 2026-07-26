Katy Perry lashes out of US President Trump for using her song without her permission

Los Angeles, July 26 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has expressed her anger at the US President Donald Trump. The singer shared that she is "deeply appalled and angry" after President Trump used her song ‘Firework’ to accompany footage of US strikes on Iran.

A TikTok video in circulation teamed clips of military action with her 2010 single. The video was shared on the platform earlier this week.

The singer has said that she hadn't been consulted about the use of the track. She took to her X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “I am deeply appalled and angry to see ‘Firework’ used on the White House TikTok as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it”.

She said that a song designed to promote "self-worth and upliftment" had been used on such a clip.

“I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponised to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for”, she added.

Earlier, the singer performed the song outside the Lincoln Memorial during the televised event marking Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021. She has joined an array of stars, who have condemned the Trump administration for using their music in social media posts.

Last month, Ariana Grande slammed the President after her song Bye was used as the soundtrack to a TikTok video which promoted US immigration arrests with footage of ICE agents detaining and handcuffing people.

The caption read, “Bye‑bye. President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history”. Ariana fired back in a now‑deleted comment, as she wrote, “Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. F*** ICE”.

--IANS

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