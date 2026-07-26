July 26, 2026 5:43 AM हिंदी

Abhijit Vaghani has no go-to genre, says diverse playlist adds depth to his music making process

Abhijit Vaghani has no go-to genre, says diverse playlist adds depth to his music making process

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Music composer and producer Abhijit Vaghani, who has been the creative force behind many Bollywood songs in his 27 years of career, has shared that he has no favourites when it comes to genres.

The music producer spoke with IANS at his studio in the Andheri West area of Mumbai recently, and said that he can’t put a finger on his favourite genre as he likes to keep his playlist diverse, which adds depth to his music making process.

He told IANS, “Actually, in Bollywood, there is no go-to genre. Even if you see my playlist, my playlist is also mixed of everything possible. It also has different unnamed artistes, I don’t even know some of their names because I enjoy listening to so many different genres and artistes that I get lost in that discovery of music and artistes. So, for me, the go-to genre, I can't say there is any. I have been working in Bollywood for so many years, in every situation, everyone's tempo, scale, everything is different. And to select a certain genre for it, we have to go through a lot of genres”.

“The tempos are different for each genre. To create that first track for that particular composition, I have to try out 3-4 genres. So, in that, I get used to making everyone good. So, in that also, I feel like there is no specific thing. Although I love listening to house, which is a vocal melodic house. I love listening to those kinds of genres, a bit more but other than that, I don't have a preference”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Adil Hussain doesn’t entertain either guilt or regret

Adil Hussain doesn’t entertain either guilt or regret

Katy Perry lashes out of US President Trump for using her song without her permission

Katy Perry lashes out of US President Trump for using her song without her permission

Dimple Kapadia calls herself the ‘True Blood Kapoor’ in jest

Dimple Kapadia calls herself the ‘True Blood Kapoor’ in jest

Abhijit Vaghani has no go-to genre, says diverse playlist adds depth to his music making process

Abhijit Vaghani has no go-to genre, says diverse playlist adds depth to his music making process

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya hails Anahat Singh on winning historic World Junior squash title on Saturday. Photo credit: World Squash/X

Dr Mandaviya hails Anahat Singh on winning historic World Junior squash title

Quentin Halys topples top seed Alexander Bublik in the final to lift his maiden ATP Tour title at the Generali Open in Kitzbühel in Austria on Saturday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Generali Open: Halys topples Bublik in Kitzbühel for maiden ATP Tour title

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the Bhumi Pujan programme for the construction of Amul's proposed world's largest curd manufacturing unit at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town, Kolkata, on Sunday, July 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

HM Amit Shah praises Pradhan's decision to resign, terms it a reflection of BJP ethos

Kargil Diwas: Saga of 27 years of valour, victory and transformed Indian Military

Kargil Diwas: Saga of 27 years of valour, victory and transformed Indian Military

Anahat makes history, becomes World Junior squash champion by winning the title at Nigara-on-the-Lake in Ontario, Canada. Photo credit: World Squash/X

Anahat makes history, becomes first Indian World Junior squash champion

Macron thanks firefighters and security forces for efforts amid wildfires

Macron thanks firefighters and security forces for efforts amid wildfires