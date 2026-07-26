Abhijit Vaghani has no go-to genre, says diverse playlist adds depth to his music making process

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Music composer and producer Abhijit Vaghani, who has been the creative force behind many Bollywood songs in his 27 years of career, has shared that he has no favourites when it comes to genres.

The music producer spoke with IANS at his studio in the Andheri West area of Mumbai recently, and said that he can’t put a finger on his favourite genre as he likes to keep his playlist diverse, which adds depth to his music making process.

He told IANS, “Actually, in Bollywood, there is no go-to genre. Even if you see my playlist, my playlist is also mixed of everything possible. It also has different unnamed artistes, I don’t even know some of their names because I enjoy listening to so many different genres and artistes that I get lost in that discovery of music and artistes. So, for me, the go-to genre, I can't say there is any. I have been working in Bollywood for so many years, in every situation, everyone's tempo, scale, everything is different. And to select a certain genre for it, we have to go through a lot of genres”.

“The tempos are different for each genre. To create that first track for that particular composition, I have to try out 3-4 genres. So, in that, I get used to making everyone good. So, in that also, I feel like there is no specific thing. Although I love listening to house, which is a vocal melodic house. I love listening to those kinds of genres, a bit more but other than that, I don't have a preference”, he added.

--IANS

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