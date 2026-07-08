84 pc of Indian C-Suite leaders say AI is creating new roles: Report

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape businesses, 84 per cent of Indian C-Suite leaders say the technology is creating new roles within their organisations, according to a report released on Wednesday.

According to analysis by LinkedIn, the sentiment was strongest among Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), with 94 per cent saying AI is generating new roles, highlighting the growing impact of the technology on business functions.

AI is increasingly influencing corporate decision-making, with 84 per cent of Indian C-Suite leaders saying inputs from AI tools have become a key part of their decision-making process, the report said.

It further highlighted that nearly four in five Indian C-Suite leaders are under pressure to move faster on AI adoption than they can effectively measure its impact.

While the pressure is highest among CMOs (82 per cent) and Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) at 81 per cent.

At the same time, 39 per cent of senior executives identified making decisions quickly amid constant uncertainty as one of their biggest leadership challenges, particularly among CMOs (46 per cent) and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) at 43 per cent.

"India's C-Suite is entering a more demanding phase of leadership. AI is shortening the shelf life of old playbooks, which means leaders need to navigate this change, make faster decisions and measure success without a clear roadmap while staying open to new evidence," said Kumaresh Pattabiraman, India Country Manager and VP LSS Product, LinkedIn.

The platform’s data also showed that Millennials now account for 55 per cent of India's C-Suite, making them the largest generational cohort among senior executives.

In addition, the report said growing concerns over workforce readiness, with 51 per cent of Indian C-Suite leaders acknowledging a lack of visibility into the future roles, skills and capabilities their organisations will need, adding that the challenge was most pronounced among CMOs, at 58 per cent.

Despite these concerns, innovation remains the top expectation from AI investments, with nearly nine in 10 Indian C-Suite leaders identifying it as the most important outcome.

--IANS

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