7.7 pc growth rate despite West Asia crisis reflects India's inherent strength, says PM Modi

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India maintaining a growth rate of 7.7 per cent despite the West Asia crisis reflects India's "inherent strength" and "offers a reflection of the enthusiasm and zeal" with which India aspires to achieve new milestones.

Addressing the media at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Modi said, "Everyone is aware, and the world is concerned about the threat of war in various regions. The war in West Asia has posed a major crisis for nations like India, which relies on others for its energy needs, petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilisers, and chemicals. However, despite this, India has maintained a growth rate of 7.7 per cent, emerging as the fastest-growing major economy in the world."

The Prime Minister said that this reflects India's "inherent strength" and "offers a reflection of the enthusiasm and zeal" with which India aspires to achieve new milestones.

"Against this backdrop, the Monsoon Session is commencing; the nation has gathered momentum, and the spirit of Parliament infuses fresh energy into that pace. A positive spirit is very essential for achieving the country's goal. Our Parliament also has many experienced parliamentarians, regardless of their party affiliation. At a time like this, both Parliament and the nation need their experience and knowledge. Therefore, I believe the need of the hour is the functioning of Parliament, meaningful discussions, and a collective resolve to take the nation forward," he added.

"The country's youth, who are full of aspirations, demand that we move forward," PM Modi said.

"Today, it is the demand of the hour that the voice of those filled with national dedication and living for national devotion gets a proper platform in the House. May they raise their voices to provide direction to the nation, and therefore, I hope, and I am firmly confident, that where there are facts and where there is logic, there is no place for creating a storm," he added.

The Prime Minister further called on the parliamentarians to engage in productive debate and ensure that "every voice finds an opportunity".

"When arguments and evidence are solid, one can effectively convey their message even in a composed manner. I hope that the discussions in the House will benefit from such reasoning and evidence. May every voice have a chance to be heard, and may every concept receive due respect. I encourage all Members of Parliament to engage wholeheartedly in the proceedings of the House," he added.

--IANS

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