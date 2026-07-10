5th T20I: Winless India seek consolation as England eye historic series sweep in Southampton (Preview)

Southampton, July 10 (IANS) India will head into the fifth and final T20I against England at the Rose Bowl on Saturday searching for more than just a consolation victory. After suffering a crushing nine-wicket defeat in Bristol, Shreyas Iyer's side trail the five-match series 3-0, with the opening game having been washed out, leaving the visitors desperate to avoid entering the ODI leg without a single win.

For England, however, the equation is straightforward. Another victory would complete a dominant series sweep and underline the gulf between the two sides throughout the tour, where they have consistently outplayed India in every department.

The series has exposed several concerns for India's new leadership group. Despite flashes of individual brilliance, particularly from captain Iyer, India have failed to produce complete performances with either bat or ball. The batting has repeatedly crumbled under pressure from England's pace attack, while the bowlers have struggled to contain England's fearless batting approach.

The defeat in Bristol summed up India's campaign. After slipping to another shaky start, Iyer's unbeaten 80 almost single-handedly carried the visitors to 158/7. But the total proved nowhere near enough as Harry Brook and Phil Salt dismantled the attack with an unbeaten 151-run partnership, chasing the target with 37 balls to spare.

Iyer's personal form has been one of the few positives for India, but victories have remained elusive since he took over the captaincy. Across six cities in the United Kingdom, including Chester-Le-Street where the opening match was abandoned due to rain, India are still searching for their first win under his leadership. It is now the longest winless streak for the Indian men's team since they began playing T20 Internationals in 2006.

The visitors will also be looking for greater contributions from the rest of the batting order. Young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has shown promise but has struggled against England's express pace, while Tilak Varma and the middle order have failed to convert starts into meaningful scores. Whether the team management opts for changes in the final match or continues backing the same combination will be one of the key talking points.

India's bowling has fared little better. The pace attack has lacked consistency with the new ball, while the spinners have been unable to control the middle overs or provide breakthroughs when required. England's aggressive top order has capitalised on those shortcomings throughout the series.

England, meanwhile, have looked a settled and confident unit. Brook has led from the front with authority, Phil Salt has rediscovered his touch at the top, while the new-ball pairing of Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue has repeatedly dismantled India's batting. Their sharp fielding and tactical discipline have further highlighted the difference between the two sides.

With the series already secured, England have the opportunity to complete a memorable unbeaten campaign at home, while India will simply hope to salvage some pride and end an otherwise disappointing tour on a positive note

When: Saturday, July 11 at 7:00 PM IST

Where: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Where to watch: Sony Sports Network TV channels and live-streaming on JioHotstar

Squads:

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Suryansh Shedge, Washington Sundar.

England: Harry Brook (c), Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Rehan Ahmed, James Coles.

--IANS

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