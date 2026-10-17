5th T20I: Could have been different had we bowled better, says Iyer after India share series with WI

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (IANS) India captain Shreyas Iyer on Saturday conceded that the scoreline of the T20I series against the West Indies could have been different if his bowlers had bowled better in two games. The series ended in a 2-2 scoreline after the decider here was washed out due to rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rain forced the fifth and final match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to be called off with India on 118/5 in 7.4 overs in a 9-overs-a-side contest. "It could have been different considering we would have bowled better in the second and fourth game.

“Credit where it is due, they batted well. The way Hope batted throughout the series. The ability to bounce back even after a loss. We have that aggressive mindset the way we play," said Iyer at the conclusion of the series.

On teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has had to wait for his chance with India's opening slots locked down, Iyer said the youngster needed to stay patient and stick to his processes.

"I just keep telling him you will get the opportunity; if you are consistent about your processes, you have to wait sometimes. We have got two fantastic openers; that's the conversations we have been having with Vaibhav."

With India heading straight to New Zealand for a T20I series beginning on Thursday, Iyer brushed aside concerns over the packed schedule. "It is just like another day, even constantly travelling in India. We have been doing that pretty well."

The washout denied the West Indies a chance to get their first series win in India since 2002, after they had lost the ODI series 2-1. Hope, who was named Player of the Series after hammering two centuries in four games, said his side had come agonisingly close to achieving a series win.

"Not enough at this point. We were very close. Something that we haven't done in 20+ years. We are certainly progressing. The success does not mean a series win. I can (see) quite a few positives.

“Shamar Springer coming in and bowling key overs, Keemo Paul and Roston Chase. The way we played cricket, guys stepping up at different points. You still have to have that self-belief even if you have not scored for the last 4-5 games; my process never changes, and I think I prepare well enough."

--IANS

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