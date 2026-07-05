5 semiconductor plants likely to be operational in India by 2026 end

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Five semiconductor plants are expected to be operational across the country by the end of 2026, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Of the 12 semiconductor projects approved by the central government, three are now in commercial production, with two more set to be inaugurated in the coming months, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier launched the country's first and second semiconductor plants on February 28 and March 31, 2026, respectively.

With the third CG SEMI (OSAT) facility in Sanand now in commercial production, global confidence in India's semiconductor capability and reliability has strengthened further, said the minister.

“A robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem is taking shape under the Prime Minister's visionary leadership, one that will serve as the foundation for a developed India,” Vaishnaw noted.

The minister credited the Gujarat government's active cooperation and effective execution for enabling the CG SEMI plant to move from groundbreaking to commercial production in just 27 months.

He described the plant as not just a technical achievement but also a symbol of social change.

Young women from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, and Gujarat are finding employment as operators at the facility, having travelled to Malaysia for specialised training.

The minister said that as India's own semiconductor ecosystem matures, similar world-class training could increasingly be made available within the country itself.

Ships manufactured at the facility will serve automobiles, scooters, and industrial equipment domestically, while also being exported to Japan, the United States, and Europe, positioning India as a meaningful contributor to the global semiconductor supply chain.

The CG SEMI facility's groundbreaking was held on March 13, 2024, with an investment of over Rs 7,600 crore, and that it was built in partnership with Renesas Electronics, Japan, giving India access to global semiconductor technologies, manufacturing practices, and quality systems.

Moreover, India’s electronics manufacturing sector has grown into an industry worth close to Rs 13 lakh crore, supporting over 25 lakh jobs.

—IANS

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