3rd WT20I: Harmanpreet & Co. look to survive series defeat against upbeat SA

Johannesburg, April 21 (IANS) Team India faces pressure as they head into the third T20I against the South Africa women's team at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday. The visitors need a win to keep the five-match series alive.

South Africa lead the series 2-0, having won the first two games by six and eight wickets. Another victory would secure the series for them, forcing India to play for pride in the remaining matches. The hosts have been in full control, executing their game plans well with both bat and ball, while exposing India's inconsistency, especially in the middle order.

In the first T20I, India showed some fight, coming close to winning, thanks mostly to an unbeaten 47 from captain Harmanpreet Kaur. However, Laura Wolvaardt (51) and Annerie Dercksen (44*) helped South Africa secure the win in the final over. The second game was much less competitive, with India only managing 147 runs despite a quick 57 from Shafali Verma. The total was not enough, as the hosts chased it down comfortably, thanks to half-centuries from Wolvaardt (54) and Sune Luus (57), along with strong bowling performances from Chloe Tryon and Tumi Sekhukhune.

India have clear concerns. While the top order has given them starts, the middle-order collapse in both matches has hurt their chances of setting competitive totals. Key batters like Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues must step up alongside Harmanpreet to provide both stability and acceleration to the innings.

With the series at stake, India need a complete performance, which has been missing so far. Meanwhile, South Africa will strive to maintain their dominance and secure the series with another strong showing.

When: April 22, Wednesday, 9:30 PM IST

Where: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on JioStar.

Squads:

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Anushka Sharma, Uma Chetry, Bharti Fulmali, Kranti Gaud.

--IANS

hs/bsk/