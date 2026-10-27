October 27, 2026 12:25 PM हिंदी

3rd T20I: Unchanged India opt to field as New Zealand make three changes

3rd T20I: Unchanged India opt to field as New Zealand make three changes

Wellington, Oct 27 (IANS) India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third T20I against New Zealand at Hnry Stadium here on Tuesday.

India went unchanged for the third match as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi kept his spot at No.3, with Ishan Kishan remaining out of this fixture too as he continues his recovery from a groin injury.

Meanwhile, New Zealand made three changes to the Playing XI as they manage their fast bowlers' workload ahead of the ODIs and Tests against India. Injured Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson sit out, while Nathan Smith has also been dropped, with Matthew Fisher, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne getting included.

With the conditions changing in Wellington, India captain Shreyas underlined that adapting to the ground dimensions will be key as India won the toss. "We are going to bowl. Certain aspects we definitely need to keep improving. The dimensions and conditions are different, so the quicker we adapt, the better for us. A lot of players are pretty mature to understand when they are not starting. Same team for us," he said at the toss.

Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner also spoke on the conditions and confirmed the changes. "Looks like another good wicket, some pace and bounce. There is no wind, which is nice. The dimensions are slightly different to where we have come from. We know India are a great side; you can't let your foot off the gas. Three changes. Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Nathan Smith are out. Matthew Fisher, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne are in," the all-rounder said.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.

--IANS

vm/vi

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