3rd T20I: New Zealand face rampant India in must-win clash (Preview)

Wellington, Oct 26 (IANS) New Zealand will be without two of their most potent fast bowlers, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, when they take on a rampant India in the third T20I at the Hnry Stadium on Tuesday. It’s a match New Zealand, currently trailing 2-0, must win to keep the series alive.

Henry, who bowled only two overs in the second match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, one of them being a maiden, is unavailable for the rest of the series so that his workload can be managed ahead of the other formats, while Ferguson will sit out of the game in Wellington.

Neither bowler completed his allotted overs in the previous match – Henry had a calf complaint, while Ferguson also went off as a precautionary measure. The duo's absence leaves New Zealand leaning on Adam Milne and Blair Tickner, who are available for the remainder of the series, along with Kyle Jamieson, who will feature in Wellington before turning out in a Ford Trophy match to prepare for the Test series.

India, by contrast, have barely put a foot wrong so far, despite having just one training session before the series opener in Christchurch. Sharper execution of their batting prowess has helped them chase down a record 226 and a tricky 181.

India have also been aided by some generous fielding and bowling from New Zealand, though the visitors will wish for veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to hit his straps after conceding 99 runs in only eight overs this series, in return for a solitary wicket.

But Wellington will present a different challenge – as the multi-sport Hnry Stadium, also known as the ‘Cake Tin', is usually windier. Apart from a drop-in pitch, its square boundaries are only around 60 metres long, which means India’s bowlers will have to adjust their plans accordingly.

With Ishan Kishan yet to recover fully from a low-grade right adductor strain, teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set for another opportunity at number three. That also means India are expected to retain their playing eleven combination from the last game.

According to CricViz, India heading into the third T20I with both the momentum and the numbers firmly in their favour. India have won 21 of their 33 T20Is against New Zealand, while losing only 11 games and one match tied. They have won nine of their 14 T20I matches in New Zealand.

Left-handed batter Tilak Varma has emerged as India’s go-to finisher. He averages 51.6 in T20Is while chasing, compared with 39.7 when batting first. India have won all 12 T20Is in which he has remained unbeaten, and all 26 of his not-out innings in T20 cricket have ended in victories.

Since the start of 2025, Varma has scored 1,282 T20I runs in 52 matches at an average of 41.4 and a strike rate of 141.7. New Zealand’s biggest weapon could be skipper Mitchell Santner, who claimed four wickets in the last game.

India have averaged 58.2 against finger spinners in 2025, losing a wicket every 39 balls, but that figure has fallen to 27.3 in 2026, with a wicket falling every 18 balls.

When: October 27, 2026, 12:30 PM

Where: Hnry Stadium, Wellington

Where to watch: The match will be shown live on the Sony Sports Network channels on TV, and live streaming is available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kumar Kushagra.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Devon Conway (wk), Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Bevon Jacobs, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Fisher and Blair Tickner.

--IANS

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