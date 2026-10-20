3rd T20I: Mandhana wants India to carry series dominance into ODIs against Zimbabwe

Raipur, Oct 20 (IANS) India captain Smriti Mandhana said her team would look to carry the dominance they displayed in the T20I series against Zimbabwe into the upcoming ODI matches in Vadodara, after the hosts completed a 3-0 sweep with a comprehensive 92-run victory in the final match.

“Good domination in the way we dominated in all three matches. That is what we will look to do in the ODI matches. That's what we have been speaking about in the dressing room, and that's what we will look to do in Vadodara in the ODI matches,” Mandhana said after the third T20I on Tuesday.

India signed off the T20I series in emphatic fashion, posting 216/7 after being asked to bat first before restricting Zimbabwe to 124/7.

Harmanpreet Kaur led the batting charge with an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls, while Shafali Verma scored 61 and Anushka Sharma contributed 28. Nandani Sharma then returned figures of 3/18 to lead India's bowling effort.

Assessing the team’s performance, Mandhana praised the batters for making valuable contributions and said the bowlers had executed their plans, while acknowledging that there were still areas to improve.

“I mean, batting was very brilliant. Anushka to start with. Shafali and then Harman, everyone played their part. The bowlers did execute their plans. Maybe yes, some things we can work on. We will take it back and work on it,” she said.

Mandhana was particularly pleased with the middle order getting more time in the middle, after India struggled to find their rhythm in that department during the opening match.

“For sure. Middle order, in the first match, we couldn't get going. Top order as well. It's always good to have game time and have some runs behind you,” the India captain said.

India had opted to bat first in the third T20I to give their middle order an opportunity to spend time at the crease. The strategy paid off as Harmanpreet accelerated in the latter half of the innings, reaching her half-century off 25 balls before finishing unbeaten on 91.

Mandhana also expressed satisfaction with the bowling options available to the team, saying the management was assessing the impact of dew as it looks ahead to the Champions Trophy.

“It is looking good for sure. We are looking at how the dew is playing a part. It will play a big part as we approach the Champions Trophy. We are looking at what kind of combination we need, and it's good to have options. I'm happy and pleased with how Niki and Shafali chipped in with overs,” she said.

--IANS

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