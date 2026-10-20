October 20, 2026 10:50 PM हिंदी

3rd T20I: Harmanpreet’s late blitz powers India to 216/7 against Zimbabwe

Harmanpreet Kaur’s late blitz powers India women to 216/7 against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Raipur, Oct 20 (IANS) Former captain Harmanpreet Kaur unleashed a late-innings assault with an unbeaten 91 off just 41 balls to power India to a mammoth 216/7 in 20 overs against Zimbabwe at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet, who raced to her half-century off just 25 deliveries, struck at a blistering pace to give India a formidable total after the hosts opted to bat first to provide their middle order with more game time.

India made a flying start with a new opening combination of Shafali Verma and Anushka Sharma, who put together 54 runs before the latter departed for 28 in the final over of the Power-play. India reached 59/1 after six overs, with Shafali looking in good touch.

Zimbabwe managed to pull things back after the Power-play, with Niki Prasad falling cheaply for nine, but Shafali continued to attack and brought up her second consecutive half-century. She eventually departed for a quickfire 69 off 37 balls, leaving India well placed at 91/2 at the halfway stage.

Harmanpreet then took charge, finding the boundaries regularly and accelerating as the innings progressed. Her explosive knock provided the impetus India needed in the closing overs, even as the hosts lost wickets in clusters towards the end.

The former India captain remained unbeaten on 91 off 41 balls, ensuring the hosts finished with 216/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Zimbabwe struggled to contain the scoring rate throughout the innings and will need a much-improved effort with the bat to challenge India's imposing total.

For Zimbabwe, Beloved Biza picked up three scalps but was very expensive, conceding 50 runs in her four overs.

India have already sealed the three-match T20I series by winning the first two matches and are looking to make a clean sweep against Zimbabwe women for the first time.

Brief scores:

India Women 216/7 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 91 not out, Shafali Verma 69; Beloved Biza 3/50) against Zimbabwe.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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