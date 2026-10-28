October 28, 2026 8:05 PM हिंदी

3rd ODI: Shafali smashes joint second-fastest fifty as India sweep Zimbabwe series 3-0

Shafali Verma smashes joint second-fastest ODI fifty as India women sweep Zimbabwe series 3-0 by winning the third and final match in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Wednesday. Photo credit:

Vadodara, Oct 28 (IANS) Shafali Verma smashed a 26-ball half-century to equal the second-fastest ODI fifty by an Indian woman batter as she and Pratika Rawal powered India to an eight-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final match, completing a 3-0 series sweep at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest total of 132, India raced to 133/2 in 17 overs, with Shafali ending unbeaten on 51 off 26 balls and Pratika batting through on an unbeaten 59. The by-now-comfortable win marked a clean sweep by India over the visitors, who had also beaten them in the T20I leg of the tour.

Shafali's fifty came off only 26 balls, equalling Richa Ghosh's half-century against New Zealand at Queenstown in 2022 as the second-fastest fifty by an Indian woman in ODIs. The fastest is held by Smriti Mandhana, who took 23 balls against Australia at Delhi in 2025.

Shafali, 22, surpassed her personal best of a 29-ball fifty she made earlier in the series against Zimbabwe, and did the same against the tourists as well.

India's innings got off to a poor start as opener Yastika Bhatia got out for a second-ball duck. After some play from Pratika and Harleen Deol, Harleen scored 19 off 19 before perishing.

Shafali resumed with Pratika, and the opening duo took control of proceedings in the chase with their carnage, leaving Zimbabwe no time to benefit from the early wicket. Coming up with a composed half-century, Pratika then helped Shafali end proceedings in style for India.

Pratika's 59 not out maintained her sterling series tally as Shafali's quickfire effort sealed the win with 33 overs remaining.

Zimbabwe, who elected to bat first, had been dismissed for 131 in 39.5 overs. India's bowlers shared the wickets evenly and did not let the tourists put together any notable partnerships, as Vaishnavi Sharma took her first ODI five-for.

Vaishnavi finished with 5-39, and Sayali Satghare (2-11) and Kranti Gaud (2-23) then picked up two wickets apiece to blow away the Zimbabwean batting order.

Modester Mupachikwa was the top scorer with 37, with Josephine Nkomo scoring 35 and 20 from Chiedza Dhururu. The visitors failed to get back on track after losing three wickets in the power play, and were bowled out for a disappointing score.

The result wrapped up a successful tour for India, who had also won the T20I series before continuing their winning run in the 50-over format. Zimbabwe ended the tour without a win across either format.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe Women 131 all out in 39.5 overs (Modester Mupachikwa 37, Josephine Nkomo 35; Vaishnavi Sharma 5-39, Sayali Satghare 2-11) lost to India Women 133/2 in 17.0 overs (Pratika Rawal 59 not out, Shafali Verma 51 not out; Loryn Phiri 1-28) by eight wickets.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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