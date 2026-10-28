3rd ODI: Satghare credits collective bowling effort as India bundle out Zimbabwe for 131

Vadodara, Oct 28 (IANS) India pacer Sayali Satghare credited the bowlers’ collective effort for dismissing Zimbabwe for 131 in the third and final ODI, while praising left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma for claiming her maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket.

Vaishnavi returned figures of 5/39, while Sayali and Kranti Gaud picked up two wickets each as India bowled out the visitors in 39.5 overs after Zimbabwe opted to bat first at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday. “I think the energy was really good. Vaishnavi bowled really well to get five wickets. The wicket was on the slower side, and she got a bit of turn. Happy to knock them over on that total,” Sayali said after the innings.

The right-arm pacer, who finished with figures of 2/11, also felt her rhythm had improved compared to the first two matches of the series, adding that regular bowling helps her find consistency. “Yes, today I felt my rhythm was much better than the previous two games. I'm the kind of bowler who if I bowl more, I'll get better,” she said.

India made an early breakthrough through Sayali, who dismissed Loryn Phiri for a six-ball duck in the second over. Kranti then removed Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano in the following over to leave Zimbabwe in trouble early in their innings.

Beloved Biza fell for one off 16 deliveries as the hosts continued to apply pressure. Modester Mupachikwa, who top-scored with 37, and captain Josephine Nkomo, who contributed 35, offered some resistance, but neither could build a substantial partnership to revive the innings.

Vaishnavi then capitalised on the conditions, extracting turn from the slower surface to dismantle the middle and lower order and complete her maiden five-wicket haul. Sayali and Kranti complemented her effort to ensure Zimbabwe were restricted to a modest total.

Reflecting on her approach against the tailenders, Sayali said she did not make any significant changes to her plans and focused on maintaining a consistent line.

“Not really. My plan was simple. Just stick to the stump line. Even the old ball, I was trying to do the same,” she said.

The pacer also highlighted the difference in pitch conditions compared to the first two matches, noting that the surface offered greater assistance to the spinners on Wednesday. “I think today, it was on the slower side. So the spinners were getting turn. In the first two games, there wasn't much turn. Today, the spinners were getting turn,” Sayali said.

India's seamers also varied their lengths during the opening overs, using short-pitched deliveries alongside fuller balls to prevent the batters from settling into a rhythm.

Explaining the tactic, Sayali said, “I mean you can't let the batter settle on one particular length. So you have to keep changing the length.”

She also praised wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia for taking a sharp catch down the leg side, acknowledging that such moments can make a difference during a bowling spell.

“Yeah, she took a really good catch. It was kind of that day. Sometimes, on a good ball, you don't get a wicket, and sometimes, on the leg-side ball, you get a wicket,” she added.

--IANS

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