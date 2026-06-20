June 20, 2026 7:31 PM हिंदी

3rd ODI: Really happy to be coming in on a hot day, bowling well and helping the team, says Prasidh

Really happy to be coming in on a hot day, bowling well and helping the team, says Prasidh Krishna after taking his maiden five-wicket haul in the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Chennai, June 20 (IANS) India pacer Prasidh Krishna said he was really happy to be coming in on a hot day, bowling well, and helping the team after picking his maiden five‑wicket haul in the third ODI against Afghanistan here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Prasidh’s sharp new‑ball burst, where he found swing, seam, and extra bounce, reduced Afghanistan to 36/4 in the first ten overs, before Hashmatullah Shahidi (102) and Azmatullah Omarzai (50) rebuilt with a 105‑run stand. The visitors eventually folded for 218, losing their last five wickets for just 20 runs, as Prasidh took out Shahidi to end up with 5-23.

“I've got it in my pocket right now, but really happy to be coming in on a hot day, bowling that well, helping the team, so pretty happy now,” said Prasidh in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

It was a spell to remember for Prasidh as he joined the likes of Manoj Prabhakar and Mohammed Shami as Indian bowlers to dismiss each of the opposition’s top five in an ODI. His figures also entered the record books as the best by any bowler in ODIs at Chennai, surpassing West Indies pacer Ravi Rampaul’s 5-51 in 2011.

On the adjustment to bowling fuller, Prasidh said, “Yes, the work's been going on for quite some time now. I would say we've been working really hard on length all over the place, be it whatever format I'm playing. It's nice to see things coming off, and definitely Morne's (Morkel, bowling coach) really has been in my ears for quite some time now, and I'm happy to be bowling well today.”

The right‑arm quick also admitted the conditions at Chepauk were draining. “No, honestly, I was really, really tired. It was pretty hot, but no complaints. I did end up bowling the fifth one, got the fourth wicket there. But the more important thing for us is to turn up on a hot day to put out that performance on the field, really good.”

--IANS

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