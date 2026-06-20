June 20, 2026 3:46 PM हिंदी

3rd ODI: Previous game took a toll on our bodies, everyone trained respective to their demands, says Arshdeep

3rd ODI: Previous game took a toll on our bodies, everyone trained respective to their demands, says Arshdeep

Chennai, June 20 (IANS) India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh admitted the previous ODI against Afghanistan in hot conditions in Lucknow had taken a toll on the players’ bodies, adding that ‘everyone trained respective to their demands’ as the side gears up for the third and final match of the series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“I mean, the preparation was already done before the series and we were following our processes really nicely as a team. We had to take care of our bodies as well. The last game, it took a toll on our bodies as well.

“It was very hot and humid and here as well we knew at practice it's going to be hot. So, we managed our bodies well. Some came, some didn't come, some recovered, some trained. So, everyone trained respective to their demands,” Arshdeep told broadcasters ahead of the match.

He credited the backroom staff for ensuring players were ready to perform despite the hot and humid conditions on offer. “I mean, a lot of credit goes to the sports science team and the way the measures, the physios, the trainers help us get ready for the game.

“We try to hydrate ourselves before the game. If you start hydrating during the game, you're already late. So, you have to start it a day prior to the game and recover well, get your massages done, get your priming sessions done and then you're ready for the game.”

Arshdeep, who is sitting out of third ODI and will be on T20I tours of Ireland and England, said he was enjoying his rhythm and wanted to make an impact in the shortest format.

“I'm enjoying my bowling right now and just trying to have fun at the field. Be it on the field or off the field and just enjoying it and the ball is coming out nicely out of the hand. Just trying to focus more on my orcas as well because coming through series are of T20 format. So, just want to do well at death as well and take a lot of wickets.”

--IANS

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