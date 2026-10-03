3rd ODI: Fielding and death bowling are key areas of improvement, admits Shubman Gill

New Chandigarh, Oct 3 (IANS) India skipper Shubman Gill expressed overall satisfaction with his team's 2-1 series-winning performance against the West Indies despite the five-wicket loss in the third and final ODI on Saturday, but admitted that fielding and death-overs bowling remain key areas that need immediate fine-tuning.

Opting to bat, India piled up 351 for seven, thanks to a dominant second-wicket partnership of 137 runs between Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57), followed by KL Rahul’s unbeaten 87-ball 129 - his career-best score in the format.

The total, however, proved insufficient as West Indies skipper Shai Hope played a monumental knock of 162 not out at a strike rate of 113.29, and guided the visitors to their highest-ever successful run chase in ODI history and secured their first win over India in the format since 2023.

“A lot of boxes ticked. I think there are still some areas that definitely need some fine-tuning. I was very happy with the total. I think the game was in control. But being behind four overs with this team and then in the last, I think they took the game away from us. Had we not been shortened the overs, the game might have gone to the last over.

"Death bowling as well. I feel, sometimes we are not really clear whether we are attacking or we are defending, especially when we are bowling the death overs. One day, such a game, if the opposition is five or six down, you are never really sure what fields to take, whether we are going for the death too early or we are still bowling kind of like middle overs. I think these are some areas which definitely we need to be better at,” Gill said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also shed light on his decision to hold back wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav's remaining overs, explaining that an injury scare to Gurnoor Brar forced a tactical delay.

"No, not really. We didn't know if Gurnoor was gonna come back and bowl with his cramps. So there was a bit of uncertainty there. And we knew the match was gonna go till the end. And he's a wicket-taker, and I wanted his couple of overs to be there in the end,” he said.

Speaking about his early dismissal to Jayden Seales, Gill said, "You're always disappointed whenever you get out early. But I think today, I don't think I could have done much that I would have done on that ball."

Looking ahead to upcoming assignments, including a five-game ODI series in New Zealand in November, Gill stated that the squad must lift its fielding standards and find greater tactical clarity when bowling in the final overs.

"Decently pleased, I would say, but as I said, I think there are still some areas. Our fielding could be much better. Overall in the series, I think we dropped around six or seven catches, which is not a good sign leading up to the World Cup. You want your fielding to be top-notch," he concluded.

--IANS

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