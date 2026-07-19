July 19, 2026 6:37 PM हिंदी

3rd ODI: Exclusion from playing eleven can affect Kuldeep's rhythm and confidence, says Ashwin

3rd ODI: Exclusion from playing eleven can affect Kuldeep's rhythm and confidence, says Ashwin

London, July 19 (IANS) Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday questioned the team management's decision to repeatedly bench premier left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, warning that such frequent exclusions could severely damage a bowler's confidence.

In the absence of injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar being ruled out due to hamstring injury, Kuldeep was still overlooked for Sunday’s ongoing ODI series decider at Lord’s. It meant that India are playing four pacers and a lone spinner in left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel, with no sixth bowling option in their line-up.

"The only defense for not playing Kuldeep usually is that the batting finishes at number 7, wonder how it feels to have Arshdeep at number 8 today! Adding Bumrah’s absence to that, one can only feel bad for Kuldeep. Trust me, this can affect the rhythm and confidence of a bowler," Ashwin stated on his ‘X’ account on Sunday.

Kuldeep has now sat out three of India's all ODIs in England after being rested from the T20I leg of the tour. Even during the preceding home ODI series against Afghanistan, Kuldeep featured in just one game, returning figures of 0-42 in Lucknow.

The Indian team management has usually preferred Axar and Washington as they bolster batting depth. While Axar and Washington have justified their selection with all-round performances, Kuldeep's primary skill continues to be overlooked due to his lower-order batting limitations.

The left-arm wrist-spinner has endured a tough run lately after having a challenging IPL 2026 campaign for Delhi Capitals. Post the tournament’s end, Kuldeep made a switch to Lucknow Super Giants via a trade deal which saw Rishabh Pant moving back to Delhi Capitals. While Kuldeep boasts an incredibly impressive career record of 194 wickets in 121 ODIs, his continuous non-selection still leaves many people curious.

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

3rd ODI: Exclusion from playing eleven can affect Kuldeep's rhythm and confidence, says Ashwin

3rd ODI: Exclusion from playing eleven can affect Kuldeep's rhythm and confidence, says Ashwin

Josh Duhamel recollects when he realised he was 'too old' for his wife

Josh Duhamel recollects when he realised he was 'too old' for his wife

'Your wishes mean the world to me': Sindhu's heartfelt response to PM Modi after Japan Open triumph (Credit: Badminton Photo)

'Your wishes mean the world to me': Sindhu's heartfelt response to PM Modi after Japan Open triumph

When Jennifer Aniston spoke about staying away from the pressures of parenthood: It’s so peaceful

When Jennifer Aniston spoke about staying away from the pressures of parenthood: It’s so peaceful

3rd ODI: MS Dhoni, bollywood stars and cricket legends grace India-England series decider

3rd ODI: MS Dhoni, bollywood stars and cricket legends grace India-England series decider

Amaal Mallik says, people woke up 10 years too late to malpractices of music industry

Amaal Mallik says, people woke up 10 years too late to malpractices of music industry

Anupama Parameswaran: No more permissions, no more fear! (Photo credit: Anupama Parameswaran/X)

Anupama Parameswaran: No more permissions, no more fear!

‘UPT20 League is the perfect platform for emerging talent': Kanpur Superstars’ Sameer Rizvi ahead of season 4

‘UPT20 League is the perfect platform for emerging talent': Kanpur Superstars’ Sameer Rizvi ahead of season 4

RGV lauds Yami Gautam’s perseverance, risk appetite, faith after she clinches National Award for Best Actress

RGV lauds Yami Gautam’s perseverance, risk appetite, faith after she clinches National Award for Best Actress

FIFA WC: ‘I don't think Tuchel should keep his job,' says Danny Murphy after England finish third

FIFA WC: ‘I don't think Tuchel should keep his job,' says Danny Murphy after England finish third