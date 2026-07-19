3rd ODI: Duckett, Bethell unleash carnage as England post 387/3 against India

London, July 19 (IANS) England’s batting line-up produced a relentless display of batsmanship that left India’s bowlers bruised and the crowd enthralled as they posted a mammoth 387/3 in their 50 overs in the ODI series decider at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday.

England’s batting charge was led by a brilliant Ben Duckett hitting 141 off 135 balls, laced with 18 fours and one six. He was well-supported in a 192-run stand with Jacob Bethell, who hit a 93-ball 91, studded with 11 fours and two sixes. The innings got more momentum with Joe Root smashing an unbeaten 48-ball 71 and Jos Buttler applying finishing touches with 41 not out off just 13 balls, as England posted the highest List A score at the ‘Home of Cricket.’

India endured a grueling day in the field as their depleted bowling attack failed to contain England. With pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah injured, the Indian team management elected to field only five frontline bowlers - a tactical move that backfired as they failed to wrest any control after Duckett and Bethell laid a solid foundation.

India now face a daunting task to chase 388 on a surface that continues to offer assistance to the seamers. History is also against them, as each of the last five ODIs at this iconic venue has been won by the team batting first. It will take an extraordinary effort from the Indian batting line-up to pull off a record chase and secure the 2-1 series win.

Duckett began his show by carting Prasidh Krishna for two fours in the second over, while Bethell hit one boundary off him. From there, the boundaries began to flow easily as the Indian bowlers were never settled in their lines and lengths. Bethell, despite his struggles in between, batted with flair and confidence to get his first ODI fifty as an opener with a top-edge pull off Arshdeep Singh.

His knock carried emotional resonance, coming days after the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, whom Bethell credited as a formative influence in his quest to play for England. He eventually fell for 91 to Prasidh, but not before stitching a monumental 192-run opening stand with Duckett - the highest for any wicket by England against India in ODIs.

Duckett, meanwhile, was in imperious touch as he showcased a masterclass in timing and placement. He reached his fourth ODI hundred with a blistering pull off Gurnoor Brar, and then marched past Viv Richards’ iconic 138 not out from the 1979 World Cup final to set a new record for most runs hit by a batter in an ODI game in Lord’s. When Prince Yadav’s slower bouncer finally accounted for him, the crowd rose in unison to salute a knock that will be etched in Lord’s folklore.

Root’s arrival only deepened India’s woes. In the form of his life, Root notched his sixth consecutive ODI fifty - an unprecedented feat in men’s ODI cricket. His 39-ball half-century was marked by reverse scoops, deft nudges, and immaculate control. His calm assurance provided the perfect foil to the fireworks unleashed by his batting counterparts around him.

Harry Brook’s cameo of 14 ended when he holed out to Virat Kohli at long-on, giving Krishna his second wicket. But that dismissal only set the stage for Buttler’s pyrotechnics. Walking in with just 19 balls left, Buttler launched a brutal assault, including three consecutive sixes down the ground, a reverse-scoop, and a yorker drilled past deep third man.

His 63-run stand with Root came off just 20 balls, propelling England past 380 and ensuring the innings closed with a bang. Buttler’s blitz was the killer blow, as England amassed 126 runs in the last ten overs, 82 of which came in the final five overs.

India’s inexperienced bowling attack was wayward and ineffective, as they conceded 26 extras. Gurnoor Brar’s 0-97 became the most expensive ODI figures at Lord’s, surpassing Karsan Ghavri conceding 81 runs in 1975, as Sunday afternoon was a chastening reminder of their lack of bowling depth.

Brief Scores: England 387/3 in 50 overs (Ben Duckett 141, Jacob Bethell 91; Prasidh Krishna 2-69, Prince Yadav 1-79) against India

--IANS

nr/