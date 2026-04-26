31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from California identified as suspected White House dinner shooter

Washington, April 26 (IANS) Investigators have identified the suspect in the shooting near the White House Correspondents' Association dinner as a 31-year-old man from California, believed to have acted alone and now facing multiple federal charges linked to firearms and the attack.

Law enforcement officials cited in The New York Times identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, who was taken into custody after attempting to breach a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton.

According to reporting by the newspaper, the suspect was stopped near the screening area and "did not make it inside the large hotel ballroom" where President Donald Trump and hundreds of guests were gathered.

Authorities said the attacker was armed with multiple weapons and attempted to push past security before being tackled by law enforcement. The suspect fired several rounds before being subdued inside the hotel complex just meters away from the ballroom.

President Trump, speaking at a press conference, described the attacker as "a sick person" and said early indications suggested a lone actor. He added that investigators were already searching the suspect's residence in California and reviewing his background.

Federal officials have not yet publicly detailed a motive. Trump said, "They seemed to think he's a lone wolf, and I feel that too," while cautioning that more information would emerge as the investigation progresses.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said prosecutors were preparing a range of charges tied to the shooting. "There will be multiple charges surrounding the shooting, around the possession of firearms and anything else that we can get on this guy," he said, adding that the investigation had "just started."

Charges are expected to include offences related to the act of shooting and illegal possession of firearms, with officials signalling that the case could expand as more evidence is gathered.

Blanche emphasised that federal agencies were already executing search warrants and analysing evidence, including weapons and ballistic material recovered at the scene. He said investigators were working closely with the FBI and local law enforcement.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that agents were examining "all the ballistics" and conducting witness interviews, urging the public to come forward with any information. "No piece of information is too small," he said.

According to multiple media reports, the suspect was apprehended quickly after the shooting began, with Secret Service agents and other officers responding within seconds.

The incident left one Secret Service officer injured after being struck in a bullet-resistant vest, though officials said he is expected to recover. No other injuries have been confirmed.

Federal investigating agencies are investigating how the suspect was able to approach the secured screening area with weapons. In a major lapse of security, the attack occurred near the magnetometer checkpoint, a few meters away from the ballroom.

Law enforcement officials have not ruled out additional charges as the investigation develops. These could include attempted murder, assault on a federal officer, and weapons-related offences, depending on the final assessment of evidence and intent.

Officials say they are examining the suspect's background, digital footprint and possible affiliations to determine whether he had any ideological, political or personal motivations.

The White House Correspondents' dinner, attended by senior political leaders, journalists and public figures, is considered one of the most tightly secured annual events in the US capital. The fact that the suspect was stopped before entering the ballroom is likely to be a central element in the government's case.

--IANS

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