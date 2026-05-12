3-time Olympic medallist Katie Archibald retires from cycling to pursue nursing

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Scottish cycling great Katie Archibald has announced her retirement from the sport, bringing an end to one of Britain’s most successful track careers despite having already been selected for Scotland’s squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 32-year-old confirmed she would step away from elite cycling to pursue a new chapter in nursing, admitting the desire to experience life beyond the velodrome had steadily grown stronger in recent years.

Archibald leaves the sport as a multiple Olympic, world and European champion, having established herself as one of the defining figures of British track cycling across the last decade.

“The draw of the 'real world' has been pulling me for a while. I've been too scared to leave the world I know and love and, ultimately, to let go of something I'm good at. But now is the right time simply because I'm not scared anymore. I can't claim to know why that is, but for some reason I only have a craving to live the life I've been saving for a rainy day, and no fear that I'll miss the sunshine. It's simply time,” Archibald told British Cycling.

Archibald had only recently been named in Team Scotland’s cycling squad alongside Lauren Bell and Mark Stewart for the home Commonwealth Games, but has now decided not to continue towards the event.

In an emotional message posted on Instagram, she said her decision had been shaped by both physical and mental exhaustion, while also paying tribute to those closest to her, including former mountain biking champion Rab Wardell, her partner, who died in 2022 following a cardiac arrest.

“I was desperate to make it to that start line, but my mind and body are saying no. It's time for the next generation to shine,” Archibald wrote.

“Thank you to my mum, who supports me no matter the choices I make. Thank you to my friends, who have listened to my nonsense deliberations on this with patience. And thank you to Rab, who taught me that very few things in life are more important than chilling out and having fun. I'm getting better at both every day.”

Archibald’s achievements place her among the most decorated athletes Scotland has produced. After joining Britain’s endurance programme relatively late at the age of 19, she quickly emerged as a dominant force on the track and won European gold in the team pursuit during her senior debut season.

Over the next 13 years, she collected 51 medals across Olympic Games, World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth competition, including two Olympic gold medals, seven world titles and a remarkable 21 European crowns.

She was also part of the British women’s team pursuit squad that currently holds the world record.

Reflecting on her journey, Archibald described cycling as something that shaped every part of her life beyond competition itself.

“I feel dizzy when I look at everything cycling's given me, and I can't imagine a future where I don't see myself as a ‘cyclist.’ Luckily though, I've also gotten to be a daughter and a sister on the bike, for how it brings my family together. I've gotten to be a dreamer, for the goals it's let me chase. I've even gotten to be a protagonist in a few bike races (perhaps an antagonist in a few others),” she said.

Archibald added that although she still loves racing, she now feels fulfilled by her new path in healthcare, revealing she has “fallen completely in love” with training as a nurse because “it feels so special being someone people can trust when they need help”.

Great Britain Cycling Team performance director Stephen Park praised her contribution to the sport and described her impact as lasting.

“Katie has described herself as 'obsessed' with the sport and her relentless drive in the pursuit of excellence combined with a deep passion for track cycling has led her to be one of Britain's most decorated track cyclists. Katie has given cycling audiences some of the best moments of the sport's history and we are incredibly proud of everything she has achieved both on and off the bike,” Park said.

--IANS

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