2nd WT20I: India’s batting depth gives top order batters to express ourselves, says Jemimah

Durban, April 19 (IANS) India batter Jemimah Rodrigues believes that the team's enhanced batting depth has provided the top order with the ‘license’ to be aggressive in T20Is, asserting that the lineup will be ‘scary’ for any opposition once it fires in unison.

India lost the first T20I to South Africa by six wickets at Kingsmead and are aiming to square the series on Sunday. "It gives us the freedom to go out there and play, and take on the bowling. Cricket is all about taking risks at the right time.

“Depth has given us the license to go out there and express ourselves, and we know that the day that we get it right this batting order is going to be scary for the opposition," said Jemimah in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Known for her infectious energy on and off the field, Jemimah noted her natural temperament plays a significant role in her performance. "For me it's all about enjoying my sport and enjoying what I do. Naturally I'm a bubbly person, full of joy and positivity, and I just like to be myself. I'm just glad that God's given me that quality that it spreads out to people as well."

Asked about handling the pressure of international competition, Jemimah said she looks to thrive when the stakes are highest. "For me pressure is what gets the best out of me. Whenever I've been up against the wall, that's when I've always come back and performed well.

“Also I like to prepare for the worst of worst situations. When you put yourself under pressure in practice, it helps you to come out in a match situation and express yourself. It's all about working hard and doing the right things at the right time."

South Africa’s seam-bowling all-rounder Annerie Dercksen said she is happy to bat at number four, a role which she has got due to illness to Marizanne Kapp and injury to Dane van Niekerk. "At the moment just number four with the bat. Looking forward I'll have to see, I'm just happy to contribute anyway for the team," she said.

With the focus shifting to spin-friendly tracks, Annerie highlighted the specific work the Proteas have put in to counter spinners. "We've been fortunate to play a lot of subcontinent teams recently; Pakistan was over here recently as well.

“So we've done a lot of preparation on spin. It's about being clear in your options and being clear in what you want to do. And yeah just waiting to react rather than thinking about it before hand."

Reflecting on the series opener against India, Annerie felt the team was close to their best but identified specific windows for improvement. "Thought it was almost a complete performance against India in the previous game; there were a few periods with the ball that we are looking to improve, but I thought our fielding was pretty good. Also with the bat, be a bit more clinical."

--IANS

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