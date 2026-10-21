2nd Test: South Africa quicks push Australia to the brink despite Head's unbeaten fifty

Gqeberha, Oct 22 (IANS) Opener Travis Head struck an unbeaten 87 in the second innings to rescue Australia despite being forced to follow-on after being bowled out for 99 in their first innings on the fourth day of the second Test against South Africa at the St George's Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

Bundled out for a paltry 99 in the first innings, Australia lost opener Nic Maddinson for eight before Head and Marnus Labuschagne shared a 92-run partnership in the second innings as they reached 156/4 at stumps, still trailing South Africa by 170 runs.

The fourth day of the second ICC World Test Championship Test between South Africa and Australia saw the Proteas quicks come out all guns blazing, ripping through Australia’s batting line-up to secure a sizeable first-innings advantage.

Starting the day at 3/1 after losing Nic Maddinson for a duck late on Day 3, Australia struggled to get their innings going from the outset.

Scott Boland was the first to fall, with Ryan Rickelton and Marco Jansen combining to dismiss Australia's five-wicket star from the first innings. Jansen then produced a beauty to remove Head for 14, leaving Australia reeling at 22/3. Labuschagne and Steve Smith attempted to steady the innings, but Anrich Nortje struck again before leaving the field with a suspected groin injury.

Jansen then returned to dismiss Australia's star performer from the first Test, Matt Renshaw, and Alex Carey in the space of three deliveries, piling further pressure on the visitors. The pacer continued his remarkable spell, bringing Beau Webster’s resistance to an end, with Aiden Markram taking the catch to hand the seamer his fifth wicket of the innings, which he concluded with bowling figures of 5-33.

As wickets continued to tumble at the other end, Smith reached the landmark of 11,000 Test runs, joining Australian greats Ricky Ponting and Allan Border in an exclusive club. However, Wiaan Mulder cut short his milestone innings, dismissing him for 28 off 88 balls. Australia were eventually bowled out for just 99, with the Proteas securing a mammoth 326-run first-innings lead.

South Africa enforced the follow-on, and Kagiso Rabada struck early, dismissing Maddinson for eight.

Labuschagne and Head took charge of things after the first wicket and combined for a 92-run stand to anchor the innings for Australia. Labuschagne, however, bit the dust when he was dismissed for 39 by Simon Harmer. Rabada struck again soon after, toppling the stumps of Renshaw to pile on more trouble for the visitors as they found themselves at 123/3 with over 200 runs to catch up on.

Webster came in and wasn’t able to match up to Harmer’s spin, who trapped him leg-before soon after.

Head fought on at the other end, ending the day unbeaten at 87, as Australia finished with 156/4 on the board, staring at a substantial 170-run deficit to save the second Test in Gqeberha.

Brief scores:

South Africa 425/9 decl. lead Australia 99 all out in 42.3 overs (Marco Jansen 5-33, Wiaan Mulder 2-14, Kagiso Rabada 2-33) & (f/o) 156/4 in 54 overs (Travis Head 87 not out, Marnus Labuschagne 39; Simon Harmer 2-47) by 170 runs

--IANS

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