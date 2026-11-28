Geneva, Nov 28 (IANS) Defending champion Gukesh Dommaraju sprung a surprise move, but Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov played solid chess as the fourth game in the FIDE World Chess Championship Final Match ended in a well-fought draw in Geneva on Saturday.

The game ended in a draw when Gukesh called the arbiter to confirm three-fold repetition of moves. The game lasted 38 moves, but the level of chess played by both the players was quite high and kept the game top class despite all four games ending in draws so far.

Playing soon after Friday's rest day, Gukesh played a novelty queen move after Sindrov responded with the Petrov Defence to Gukesh's King Pawn Opening. Sindarov's opening choice was a surprise for many experts as he has not played the Petrov a lot in his career so far. But having tackled the defensive system from the other side, the Uzbek GM was confident of his chances and in the end proved correct.

In the tactical cesspool, the 20-year-old Indian Grandmaster from Chennai threw a hitherto unplayed move, Qb1, on the ninth turn that caused a stir of sorts, as it was a beautiful idea that had everyone thinking. But Sindarov responded precisely to the situation and came up with all the right moves.

After the initial surprise of Qb1 wore off, the Uzbek Grandmaster kept putting pressure on Gukesh's pawn structure. The Indian star managed to stabilise his position by coming up with the correct moves, and the situation resolved into equality after a series of exchanges.

The match is currently tied 2-2 with 10 more games to go.

The 14-game match, which will end on December 12 with the closing ceremony, has a total prize fund of $2.5 million. Each decisive victory will be worth USD 200,000, while the remaining prize money will be divided equally. If the match goes into tiebreaks, the winner will take home USD 1.3 million and the runner-up USD 1.2 million.

Winning a game earns one point, while a draw gets both players 1/2 of the point. In case the score is tied after completion of 14 games, the two players will engage in tie-break games with shorter durations -- rapid followed by blitz if needed.

Gukesh became the World Champion in Singapore in 2024 by defeating China's Ding Liren. He is the second Indian after five-time winner Viswanathan Anand to win the World Championship.

--IANS

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