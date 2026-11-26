Los Angeles, Nov 26 (IANS) Reality star Khloe Kardashian has said that her brother-in-law Travis Barker recently complained to her that he "never" gets to see wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloe was shocked when she saw Travis at an event, and the Blink-182 drummer was quick to insist he isn't the reason why his wife doesn't spend much time with her wider family. He said that he doesn't "hang out" with her much either.

Khloe spoke with her sister Kim Kardashian on the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’, as she said, “Yesterday, I’m at the Get Real event. Travis is there (too])because he was announcing his documentary. So he’s like, ‘Just so you know, I am not the reason why you don’t hang out with Kourtney’. He’s like, ‘I don’t see her ever. I never see her. I don’t hang out (with her)’”.

She further mentioned, “He’s like, ‘So I’m in your boat. You want to hang out with her? I want to hang out with her. So I’m on (your) side’. He’s like, ‘So I just want you to know, this isn’t me’. I leave and I’m like, ‘Well, that was awkward’”.

Kim, 45, and 42-year-old Khloe then wondered what their older sister does "all day" that keeps her so busy, and away from her marriage.

Khloe shared, “Then later last night, Kourtney FaceTimes me and she’s with Travis and Rocky. I never said (my distance from Kourtney) is because of Travis. She goes, ‘And I had to tell him, it’s what the public thinks. It’s because of Travis’”.

“I wish Kourtney was better at balancing multiple relationships and that’s fine. Some people are, some people aren’t. But it was never me singling out one person. She’s married, and first of all, she should be spending time with her husband. And I’ve told her that. "It’s just about learning how to balance more than one relationship”, she added.

--IANS

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