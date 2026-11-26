New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Thursday that women in India will definitely receive 33 per cent reservation in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies, accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of obstructing the constitutional amendments required to operationalise the quota.

Speaking during a “Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas” event held in New Delhi to mark Constitution Day, HM Shah reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s firm commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enforce the historic measure despite political resistance.

Addressing the gathering, the Home Minister directed a sharp challenge at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the legislative impasse surrounding the women’s quota.

Referring to the constitutional framework granting one-third representation to women in legislatures, HM Shah said that it remains the firm resolve of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi to ensure Indian women secure their rightful 33 per cent reservation, asserting that the Opposition would not succeed in blocking the government's path forward.

The political confrontation centres on the timeline and mechanism for implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam—enacted as the 106th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023, after originally being introduced as the 128th Amendment Bill.

While the law mandates reserving one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, and the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the central government has linked its actual rollout to the completion of a fresh delimitation exercise and seat expansion.

Efforts to pass an earlier enabling constitutional amendment bill hit a roadblock in April 2026 when the measure failed to secure the mandatory two-thirds majority in Parliament.

However, the Congress-led Opposition has strongly contested the government's approach, arguing that the 33 per cent reservation can and should be implemented immediately without waiting for a fresh delimitation exercise.

Opposition leaders have alleged that linking the women's quota to constituency redrawing is a political strategy designed to reshape electoral boundaries in the ruling party's favour.

With Parliament scheduled to reconvene on November 30, 2026, the government is preparing to push once again for the passage of the pending bills tied to the quota's rollout.

--IANS

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