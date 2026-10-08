2nd T20I: 'You can't beat experience' - Sitanshu Kotak decodes Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s T20I comeback

Ranchi, Oct 8 (IANS) Highlighting that one can't beat experience in international cricket, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s sustained form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and rich experience of playing in overseas conditions were potentially behind his being given a call-up for the upcoming T20I series in New Zealand.

Bhuvneshwar earned his India T20I recall on the back of a sensational IPL 2026 campaign, where he spearheaded Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful title defence with a 28-wicket haul. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2026 and missed the Purple Cap to Kagiso Rabada by just a solitary scalp.

Bhuvneshwar’s last appearance in international cricket came during a T20I in New Zealand in November 2022. Across 87 T20Is for India, Bhuvneshwar has bagged 90 wickets at an average of 23.10 while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.96.

"See, one thing obviously is selectors picked it, but still I can give you an answer on what I think because in England, I also personally felt that with Bumrah not being around and all the new bowlers - like young bowlers were playing, and we all know that you can't beat experience.

"You see, they also are good and performing well and getting selected. But at some stage you also need some experience. So, I am just thinking that might be one reason. Another thing is Bhuvneshwar has been doing really well in IPL for the last two seasons.

“So, selectors must have thought that for New Zealand conditions and all, and obviously he has been doing well and we need some experience. They must have picked him. That's what I can think of unless you can think something different," Kotak said in a press conference on the eve of the second T20I against the West Indies in Ranchi.

Reiterating that the selection doors for the senior squad remain open for any player, including senior pacer Mohammed Shami, Kotak said, "First of all, I am not a selector. So, it is difficult for me to tell you that. But Shami is also playing, and he is also doing well. If selectors feel that he is doing well and the team has a requirement, then any player can be selected."

Commenting on the Centre of Excellence (CoE), head VVS Laxman, set to be a regular fixture in senior men’s selection committee meetings, Kotak gave a sneak peek into the meticulous efforts of him stepping up for the senior team's requirements.

"See, I honestly don't know. I also came to know what you just said: that any injury-related update will be sent by Laxman sir. So, I believe that the decision taken by BCCI is done purposefully. I have worked with VVS Laxman in CoE for 3 years.

“He is so particular that whenever I was there, he used to tell us that if the Indian team has any requirement, then our first duty is to do it. It's a different thing, but sometimes we used to take leave to go home.

“At such a time, if any Indian player is important and the Indian team wants him immediately, then he used to say, 'Kotak yaar, leave this week or for 1-2 weeks, as we have to get him ready. Leave after the player is ready.' So, this is how committed he is. So, whatever role he will be in, I am sure that he will think of the best for Indian cricket.”

Moreover, Kotak refuted any notion of disassociation between the senior team management and the development unit, saying that the head coach Gautam Gambhir and Laxman remain in constant touch.

"See, I personally have no idea. But I have this much idea that Gautam and Laxman always stay in touch. So, I have this much idea about them. Rest of the other things, I don't know. If there is any need, then Gautam speaks to Laxman. If anything is left from there, that is a normal procedure, which I have always seen. So, there is nothing new in that," he concluded.

--IANS

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