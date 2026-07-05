2nd T20I: ‘We played for a perfect team, can do better,’ says Ishan after loss to England

Manchester, July 5 (IANS) India batter Ishan Kishan claimed that the team management had picked the 'perfect team' for the second T20I against England, rejecting the suggestion that they needed an off-spinner to stem the run-flow in the middle overs.

Ishan Kishan scored 49 and, along with skipper Shreyas Iyer (37) and Abhishek Sharma (43), helped India post a challenging 190/7 upon electing to bat first at Old Trafford on Saturday. However, England rode on an unbeaten 76 from Jacob Bethell to overhaul the target and reach 191/6 in 19 overs, recovering from a precarious 1/2 and 51/3 for a four-wicket win. The key to India's defeat was the 17th over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi that cost 29 runs as the leggie finished with figures of 4-0-60-0.

Asked whether India needed an off-spinner to capitalise on the situation in the middle and lower-order, Ishan Kishan said the bowlers picked for the match were "quality bowlers," and all this talk was conjecture.

"No, I mean, we played for a perfect team, you know. It's just that when you don't win, there are a lot of thoughts coming in, a lot of ifs and buts are coming in. But at the same time, I feel all of them were very good bowlers who have done well in the past, who have made their team win in different situations. Even bowling on very flat tracks and still getting wickets. So, I don't think we could have done anything different looking at the team side," said Ishan Kishan in the post-match press conference.

Kishan, however, admitted that the team has to consider how it can improve its performance, taking the conditions into account.

"Yeah, like I said, we need to just understand what conditions are and how we can improve, what we can do better. You know, thoughts will keep coming in. But at the end of the day, we just need to understand the situation, like we are playing outside India, and what the pitch requires from us as a batter and as a bowler. Not only one batter or one bowler can, you know, just make the difference. But as a group, I feel we need to just understand more, like where we can get better," he added.

Kishan came in at one down as India went in with 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the second match. The first match was abandoned without a ball being bowled in the second innings after India posted 189/7 in the rain-hit match.

Pointing out that the team has been losing momentum in the backend and falling short by 15-20 runs from what they could have in both times they batted in this series, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter said the team has to improve, and said all batters would have to think about where they can score those 20-plus runs.

He said they will have to look at the hosts' batters to understand what they are doing better because they know the conditions better.

"100%, I mean, yes. Obviously, you know, they'll have the best choice of bowling, where to pick up, which bowler to put (under pressure), and which batsman to put (under pressure). They understand the condition better than we do. But at the same time, you know, as I said, I mean, everyone's answer is the same. Like, we are all looking to improve.

"We are all looking to understand what these guys are doing against us. Like, when we play in India, we have more ideas about the wicket. So, here, obviously, every batter needs to understand, as a team, like, where we can, you know, get those extra 20 runs, whether it's by scoring boundaries or, because it's a big ground, you need to take those, whether you have to target the gaps. So, these are a few things I feel we'll talk about as a group, we'll understand, and we'll get better with time," he said.

--IANS

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