2nd T20I: Morkel backs Sooryavanshi to be ready but urges 'patience'

Manchester, July 3 (IANS) India bowling coach Morne Morkel has praised teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's seamless integration into the senior setup but insisted the management will not rush the 15-year-old into the playing XI, reaffirming its faith in established openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma ahead of the second T20I against England in Manchester.

With Samson experiencing a tough time on the ongoing UK tour—scoring 5, 0, and 1 in his last three innings—and Sooryavanshi waiting for his chance, Morkel said the coaching staff remained committed to supporting players who have consistently performed for India.

"I think we need to respect the fact that we had our No.1 batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma. Sanju was the player of the World Cup," Morkel explained. "Samson had a great IPL. So, as a coaching staff, it’s only fair to show trust and support for your players. Yes, a young man is knocking on the door, and that’s exciting.

"But for not just those two players at the top, but for the entire group, it’s good that we show our support."

Morkel also emphasised that India was hesitant to move batters from their preferred roles just to make room for new players. "In a day, it’s about putting performances on the board. That is the key. But we also don’t want to think too much and put other players in different positions. So, it’s not as simple as just saying, 'Let’s play Sooryavanshi.'

"It’s about standing by some of the guys who have won World Cups, who have performed well in tough situations, and then building from there to strengthen our top order as much as possible in these conditions."

Although he didn’t specify when Sooryavanshi might debut internationally, Morkel said the young player had already impressed everyone with his attitude and composure. "I think he’s filled in very well. If you follow the boys on Instagram, there are already many photos being posted, especially of him. At the nets as a 15-year-old on the international stage, it can be intimidating.

"But just from the couple of nets we’ve had, he’s been very impressive. We’re all excited to see how he performs. When he gets an opportunity, I’m sure he’ll be ready. Fitting into the squad has been very smooth."

Morkel also praised fast bowler Prince Yadav, who has taken six wickets in his first three international matches after starting as a net bowler for the Lucknow Super Giants.

"I was lucky to work with Prince while I was with Lucknow Super Giants. At that time, he was a net bowler, and he was already recognised as someone with great skill. I’m amazed at how calm he stays.

"I think he’s always looking for ways to improve his game. But at the end of the day, it’s about execution. Whether it’s death bowling or that middle phase, how he reads the game, the decisions he makes under pressure, and executing them—it’s great to see."

The former South Africa pacer added that it was encouraging to see Harshit Rana return from injury and bowl with intensity, providing India with more depth in their pace attack as they aim to even the five-match series.

--IANS

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