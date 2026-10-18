2nd T20I: History-creator Prasad 'felt really good' after successive wickets against ZIM

Raipur, Oct 18 (IANS) Niki Prasad etched her name into the history books when she took two wickets on back-to-back balls during the second T20I against Zimbabwe at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Sunday.

Prasad has become the first Indian cricketer to take wickets on the first two balls in international cricket, setting a new benchmark in the cricket-loving nation.

She reflected on her feelings after ending the day with 2-7 in two overs. "I feel really good that I was able to get bowling today and use that opportunity to help the team," she said during the mid-innings.

Prasad missed a match in the previous match but made a strong amendment in the second game with a brilliant low diving catch of Michelle Mavunga off Sree Charani in the 19th over. "I think the last game I missed one catch so I knew if I get another one today, I'll take it," she said on her grab.

Meanwhile, Prasad came close to a hat-trick when India appealed for an LBW against Modester Mupachikwa, but they did not review as the ball seemingly missed the leg stump. "I felt it was going down leg, so I didn't think we should use the review. I just try staying very calm and apply my basics, and that's why I'm able to apply myself better," she added.

Niki came to bowl in the 15th over and struck immediately. She first nicked behind Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano on a delivery that was on a good length and wide, before she plumbed Nyasha Gwanzura on the next delivery.

The 20-year-old came close to taking a hat-trick when Mupachikwa missed her flick and was hit on the pads. The Indians appealed but decided against the review.

India restricted Zimbabwe to 102/8 after some strong performances from the bowlers. Pacers Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma and spinners Deepti Sharma and Sree Charani also scalped a wicket each as the visitors could not even get past the 114/5 they had made in the first T20I despite the hosts making a few errors in the field.

--IANS

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