2nd T20I: Brook hails 'awesome' Bethell after England’s successful chase vs India

Manchester, July 5 (IANS) England captain Harry Brook credited Jacob Bethell’s maturity and match-winning innings after the hosts defeated India by four wickets in the second T20I on Saturday at Old Trafford, successfully chasing 191 with an over to spare.

Speaking after the victory, Brook reflected on his side’s fielding effort, the tactical planning behind the chase, the importance of adapting to the venue’s dimensions, and the impact Bethell continues to have on the team despite his young age.

Brook reserved special praise for Bethell, whose unbeaten 76 earned him the Player of the Match award, describing the left-hander as a player whose influence extends well beyond his batting.

“Yeah, he's awesome to have out there (Bethell). He rallies the troops really well when we're out in the field, and gives me a massive hand out there as well. And he's so mature for his age, and he's got a very long career ahead of him,” Brook said post match.

England’s victory was built on recovering from the loss of both openers in the first over before Bethell anchored the chase. Brook said the team had entered the contest confident that the target was within reach, given the conditions and the prevailing wind, even though the start did not go as planned.

“We knew that we could chase that with the wind and the dimensions of the ground. The idea was to get off to a really good start in the powerplay. That didn't quite work in the first couple of overs. But we were happy with where we were after that powerplay. And then the way that Beth played there was phenomenal,” he added.

Brook also highlighted the value of understanding the playing conditions and pointed to a crucial phase involving Sam Curran and Will Jacks that, in his view, proved decisive in shaping the result.

“Yeah, and again, it was just about using the dimensions and the wind as well as we could. And that little spell that we had with him (Curran) and Jacksie, I can't remember what over it was, but I think they went for about 10 or 12 runs. And that was vital in the context of the game,” the England skipper said.

Reflecting on England’s overall batting philosophy, the captain said the side's combination of power and innovation allows it to exploit different scoring areas, particularly during the fielding restrictions.

“I think you've got to try and maximise the powerplay as well as you can, really. And all our batters have so much strength and power, but innovation as well, and we can hit different parts of the ground. And I thought we used that really well,” he stated.

Brook also praised England’s effort in the field, revealing that reducing easy twos had been one of the team's key objectives before the match. He pointed to the difference in running between the two sides as evidence that England had executed that plan effectively.

“Extremely pleased, yeah. I thought the lads toiled around in the field... outstanding. And it's one of the things that we spoke about, trying to get off the rope and stop the twos. And there were some decent stats there. I think we had 11 twos and they had five. So we were pretty happy with that,” Brook said.

--IANS

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