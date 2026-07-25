2nd T20I: Abhishek picks 3-17 as India thrash Zimbabwe by 90 runs, take unassailable series lead

Harare, July 25 (IANS) Batting all-rounder Abhishek Sharma claimed three wickets for 17 runs as India thrashed Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Defending a daunting total of 219/5, India bowled out Zimbabwe for 129 in 17.5 overs. It also meant India earned their first series victory under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy. The convincing win also offered the visitors a timely boost following their batters' recent struggles against pace and bounce during losses in Ireland and England.

India's bowling unit consistently applied pressure despite losing pacer Prince Yadav to a hamstring injury early in his second over, shortly after he had taken two quick wickets. Abhishek stepped up to fill the void, combining with debutant Yash Thakur and the rest of the attack to dismantle the host side's batting lineup and put India in prime position to get a clean sweep in Sunday’s clash.

Chasing 220, Brian Bennett hit six boundaries – with the scoop shot being the standout. But the scoop shot brought his downfall when he mistimed one off Thakur and gave a simple catch to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan to fall for 32 off 19 balls.

Prince made an instant impact on his first ball of the fifth over - removing Ben Curran for one as the opener's mis-hit pull off a hard length was caught by third man. Zimbabwe’s slide continued as Dion Myers chopped onto his stumps off Ravi Bishnoi in the final over of power-play.

Skipper Sikandar Raza fell for a three-ball duck when his attempt at a wild swing at a length ball from Prince resulted in a thick edge being caught behind by Kishan. But just as Prince was about to bowl his third delivery, he pulled up mid-run-up with a left hamstring injury and walked off the field, with Shivam Dube completing the remaining over.

Dube eventually struck in the ninth over when Wessly Madhevere gave a simple catch to mid-on, while Tilak Varma’s brilliant game continued when he had Ryan Burl holing out to long-on. While Thakur claimed Tadiwanashe Marumani, Abhishek came in to castle Brad Evans and Newman Nyamhuri in quick succession before having Richard Ngarava holing out to long-on to wrap up a comfortable win for India.

Brief scores:

India 219/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 81, Tilak Varma 60 not out; Brian Bennett 1-22, Newman Nyamhuri 1-25) beat Zimbabwe 129 all out in 17.5 overs (Brian Bennett 32, Tadiwanashe Marumani 24; Abhishek Sharma 3-17, Prince Yadav 2-10) by 90 runs

--IANS

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