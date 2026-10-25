2nd ODI: Vaishnavi, Deepti spin India to series-sealing win with 121-run victory over Zimbabwe

Vadodara, Oct 25 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma claimed her maiden four-wicket haul in international cricket, while Deepti Sharma followed up her unbeaten century with three wickets as India thrashed Zimbabwe by 121 runs in the second women’s ODI here at the BCA Stadium on Sunday and seal the three-match series 2-0 with a game to spare.

Set a daunting 329 after centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur (126) and Deepti (106 not out) powered India to 328/6, Zimbabwe made a spirited start through Modester Mupachikwa (49) and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (46), but were eventually bowled out for 207 in 48.5 overs.

Vaishnavi, who came into the playing eleven in place of the rested Kranti Gaud, did the bulk of the damage in the middle overs by ripping through the Zimbabwe line-up to finish with impressive figures of 4-39 from her 10 overs. Deepti then returned in the death overs to pick up 3-32 and round off another commanding all-round display.

Apart from Vaishnavi and Deepti, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare and N Sree Charani picked a scalp each. After a bright start, Zimbabwe seemed more focused on spending time at the crease than on chasing down the target, and India were rarely troubled once the second-wicket stand of 69 runs was broken.

Zimbabwe made a bright start to the chase as Modester cracked two boundaries off the first two balls from Sayali. The Indian seamers struggled with their lines early on as Modester continued to cash in on anything short or on the pads. But India struck through spin in the ninth over when Charani had Loryn Phiri (6) caught by short midwicket and end a 38-run opening stand.

Chipo then took the attack to the spinners, hitting three fours in a Charani over. She added 69 for the second wicket with Modester before Sayali got a breakthrough in the 23rd over by castling her for 46 through the gate with one that nipped back in.

Vaishnavi, who bowled slower through the air, then turned the game decisively in India’s favour. Switching to over the wicket, the left-arm spinner picked up her maiden ODI wicket when Modester fell one short of a fifty, as she sliced straight to backward point.

Beloved Biza (34) tried to keep Zimbabwe in the hunt with some aggressive strokes against the spinners, but was trapped lbw by Vaishnavi after India successfully reviewed the decision. Vaishnavi then bowled Michelle Mavunga (3) with a classic flighted delivery that clipped the top of off-stump.

Zimbabwe skipper Josephine Nkomo, who survived a dropped chance by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, was also undone by Vaishnavi’s flight and was trapped lbw for 20 with the DRS failing to save her.

Nyasha Gwanzura briefly entertained with the first six of the Zimbabwe innings, but Deepti trapped her lbw, while having Nomvelo Sibanda edged the next ball to slip. Though Deepti missed out on a hat-trick, she returned to dismiss Tendai Makusha with a leading edge to backward point. Jintimani wrapped up the innings in the 49th over and also got her first ODI wicket when Chiedza Dhururu chipped straight to cover.

Brief Scores: India 328/6 in 50 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 126, Deepti Sharma 106 not out; Nomvelo Sibanda 2-38, Nyasha Gwanzura 1-43) beat Zimbabwe 207 all out in 48.5 overs (Modester Mupachikwa 49, Chipo Mugari-Tiripano 46; Vaishnavi Sharma 4-39, Deepti Sharma 3-32) by 121 runs

--IANS

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