23-year-old Delhi woman commits 'suicide', family alleges dowry harassment by in-laws

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) In yet another case linked to dowry harassment in the national capital, a 23-year-old woman was found dead after allegedly taking her own life following sustained pressure from her in-laws over dowry demands, officials said on Monday.

The incident was reported from the Jaitpur area of Delhi. The deceased, identified as Roshni, had allegedly been facing repeated harassment from her husband and in-laws. Her family has claimed that she was subjected to continuous demands for money and mistreatment after marriage.

According to family members, the harassment had been ongoing for some time. They alleged that on one occasion, Roshni's husband sought money from her family, claiming that the funds were needed for the treatment of his mother, who was suffering from cancer.

Despite financial difficulties, Roshni's father reportedly arranged the money and handed it over to his son-in-law.

The family further alleged that matters worsened when Roshni later discovered that her husband was involved in a relationship with another woman. When she confronted him over the issue, she was allegedly assaulted and subjected to further physical abuse.

Concerned about her safety and well-being, Roshni's relatives took her away from her matrimonial home and kept her with them for some time.

However, according to the family, her husband later apologised and assured them that such incidents would not be repeated. Following these assurances, Roshni returned to her marital home.

Family members said that shortly after her return, they received shocking information that Roshni had been found hanging inside her room. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The tragic incident has once again brought attention to allegations of dowry-related abuse and domestic harassment in the Delhi-NCR region.

Delhi Police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of law, including sections related to dowry harassment and anti-dowry legislation. Officials said an investigation is underway and all circumstances surrounding the death are being examined.

The latest incident comes amid a series of similar cases reported from the national capital and its adjoining regions in recent months.

Earlier, on May 18, a 28-year-old woman named Veena Kumari died under suspicious circumstances in the Inderpuri area of West Delhi.

Her husband, Raju Singh, claimed that she had fallen from the roof of a three-storey building. However, her family rejected the claim and accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and physical abuse.

Veena had married Raju Singh a little over three years ago. Soon after their marriage, the couple moved from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi in mid-2023. The couple also had a six-month-old son.

Her brother alleged that the in-laws were dissatisfied with the dowry provided during the marriage and had been demanding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

According to him, Veena had endured the harassment for a long period and had repeatedly discouraged her family from approaching the police or initiating legal action.

An investigation into the case is underway.

--IANS

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