2027 WPL auction: Disciplined spending, targeted picks defined GG’s plans, says Adesara

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Keeping a tight rein on their purse allowed the Gujarat Giants to focus on fulfilling their remaining specific needs at the 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, said Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer of Adani Sportsline.

With 15 players already retained, the most retained by any team, and only three slots to fill, GG spent a combined Rs 80 lakh at Wednesday's auction in Kochi. GG acquired young Indian wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh, Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast for Rs 30 lakh, and 16-year-old Delhi all-rounder Samaira Raghav for Rs 10 lakh.

The 2027 WPL will be played from January 14 to February 7, with venues yet to be known. “From a business perspective, we are pleased with how the auction unfolded. We entered with a clear understanding of our requirements, having retained a strong core of 15 players, and our focus was on making targeted additions rather than making changes for the sake of it.

“We were able to secure players who address specific squad requirements while remaining disciplined with our purse. Kamalini strengthens our batting options, Orla brings valuable all-round ability, and Samaira adds exciting potential in the middle order.

“For us, a successful auction is not just about how much you spend, but about how effectively you use your resources to build a balanced and competitive squad,” Adesara told IANS in an exclusive conversation on Thursday.

GG, who finished second in the group stage of WPL 2026 before losing to Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator, have relied on a stable core. Adesara, however, said continuity was not a fixed rule, and the franchise would make bigger changes when needed, especially with a mega auction likely to happen in 2028.

“Continuity is an important part of our approach, although we would not view it as a rigid model. We believe in backing players, building combinations over time and creating an environment in which individuals can grow together as a team.

“The performances last season gave us confidence in the core we had assembled, and the auction was an opportunity to address specific gaps and add depth. At the same time, we remain open to making significant changes when the circumstances and team requirements call for them.

“Our decisions will be guided by what gives Gujarat Giants the best chance of competing consistently, rather than by a preference for either continuity or spending,” added Adesara.

He further pointed out that the signings of Kamalini and Samaira also fit the franchise’s long-term goal of developing young Indian women’s cricketers. “Identifying and nurturing young Indian talent has always been an important part of our philosophy at Adani.

“The WPL provides a valuable platform for emerging players to develop alongside experienced international and Indian cricketers, and we want Gujarat Giants to be an environment where that growth is encouraged.

“Players such as Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma and Happy Kumari reflect the potential of our scouting programme, and we see Samaira and Kamalini as exciting additions to that wider vision.

“For us, it is also about giving young players the right opportunities to contribute and grow in their respective journeys. As the women’s game continues to grow in India, we want to play a meaningful role in discovering talent, supporting its development and strengthening the domestic talent pool,” concluded Adesara.

--IANS

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