2026 FIFA WC: Three football fans die during celebrations after Mexico's win

Mexico City, July 1 (IANS) The unbridled joy and celebrations after co-hosts Mexico's victory over Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2026 that secured a place in the Round of 16 turned into tragedy as three people died due to asphyxiation in the downtown area of the Mexican capital.

Health officials confirmed on Wednesday that two women and one man were found unconscious on the streets near the City's iconic Angel of Independence monument, where thousands had gathered late on Tuesday night to celebrate Mexico's victory in the Round of 32 match.

According to a report in abcnews.com, Mexico City's Health Secretariat said on the social platform X that the victims, who were not identified, were 48, 44, and 19 years old. Authorities did not provide additional details about the circumstances of the deaths, the report claimed.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said on social media that emergency crews responded immediately after receiving reports of the three unconscious people, but they had already died.

As reported by @SSaludCdMx, the emergency teams of Mexico City immediately attended to the report of three unconscious individuals at different points near Paseo de la Reforma. All medical response protocols were activated; however, sadly, they lost their lives," said a translation of the Mayor's post.

Brugada also urged the public to celebrate “responsibly, carefully, and with empathy.”

The reports claimed that Mexico City erupted in celebrations soon after the match ended. "Fireworks lit up the sky around the Independence Monument — popularly known as 'El Ángel” — on Tuesday night as thousands of Mexicans celebrated along the 5-kilometer (3-mile) Paseo de la Reforma, which links the capital’s main square, the Zócalo, with Chapultepec Park," the report claimed.

In a video posted Tuesday on social media, Brugada said about 1 million people were celebrating in the streets and urged the public to stop heading to the city center to ease overcrowding, the report said. She encouraged people to attend a concert by a popular cumbia band in the eastern part of the city instead of celebrating wildly.

--IANS

bsk/