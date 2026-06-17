2026 FIFA WC: Portugal fail to build on early goal as Congo earn first points in 1-1 draw

Houston, June 18 (IANS) While his archrival Lionel Messi started Argentina's defence with a fine performance, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score as Portugal were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by a fighting Congo DR in a Group K match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Houston Stadium in Houston on Wednesday.

Portugal took an early lead with Joao Neves scoring as early as the sixth minute. But Congo DR fought back to level the score in added time in the first half.

Though Porgutal dominated possession, they could not convert that into three points as they failed to create potent attacks -- they had only one shot on target in the entire match -- to build on their early goal. It was celebration time for Congo.

After 52 years away from the World Cup finals, the Leopards of Congo DR earned their first-ever point, secured by the impressive Yoane Wissa's super header on the stroke of half-time. They defended in numbers and did not allow Ronaldo and Portugal many opportunities to take advantage of.

With Colombia and Uzbekistan, the other teams in the Group, Portugal are expected to progress with ease from Group K, but Wednesday's draw adds to the pressure on Rolando's side.

Ronaldo set a record as he became the oldest outfield player ever to start a World Cup match. It was Ronaldo's 23rd World Cup appearance, putting him fourth on the all-time list alongside Italian great Paolo Maldini. As well as being the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match, at 41 years 132 days, Ronaldo became the second‑oldest outfield player to make an appearance at the tournament – behind Roger Milla, who was 42 years 39 days when he played for Cameroon against Russia on 28 June 1994.

But it was the Les Leopards who went off the pitch smiling as they bagged their first-ever World Cup goal and point as they pegged back Portugal.

But things did start on expected lines for former Euro winners Portugal as Joao Neves gave them the lead, rising highest to head Pedro Neto’s inviting left-wing cross past Lionel Mpasi.

Portugal dominated the early exchanges, though Congo DR fashioned their first chance after 10 minutes when Wissa curled a left-footed effort narrowly wide of Diogo Costa’s goal.

They continued to threaten the Portuguese backline and, moments before half-time, the African side snatched an equaliser. Arthur Masuaku floated a cross towards Wissa, who powered a header home. It was a historic moment: Congo DR's first-ever World Cup goal, coming 52 years after the nation made their debut at the 1974 tournament.

Joao Cancelo thought he had restored Portugal's advantage shortly after the restart. The full-back's spectacular overhead kick found the back of the net – but Cancelo had strayed offside.

Congo DR, buoyed by their leveller, continued to probe themselves and centre-back Steve Kapuadi headed wide to fire a warning to Portugal. Ronaldo fired two half-chances wide but was unable to add a ninth World Cup goal to his name, and the game finished level.

--IANS

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