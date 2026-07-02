2026 FIFA WC: Kane's brace helps England overcome Congo 2-1, seal last 16 spot

Atlanta, July 1 (IANS) Skipper Harry Kane led from the front and scored twice to help England fight back from a goal deficit at half-time to overcome Congo DR 2-1 in a Round of 32 match at the Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday and set up a last 16 clash with Mexico.

This is the first time in the World Cup since 1986 that the Three Lions have come back to win a match after trailing by a goal at half-time, surviving a huge scare to progress to the Round of 16.

Kane found the back of the net in the 75th minute with a header and then unleashed a blistering shot into the roof of the net in the 86th minute as England showed resilience to recover from a goal down after Brian Cipenga scored his first international goal for Congo DR ahead in the seventh minute.

After Germany and the Netherlands crashed out of this World Cup in the knock-out stage, it seemed England could join them in returning home early as they trailed by a goal past the hour mark. They did create many chances in the second half but were thwarted by Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who pulled off a few brilliant saves and kept Congo's hopes alive till late into the match.

But Kane was not done and topped his magical performance with two fine goals. He beat Lionel Mpasi with a well-placed header from substitute Anthony Gordon's cross from the left following a ball in from Declan Rice.

The England captain then put the 1966 champions into the next round with his second goal, rocketing a shot into the roof of the net after receiving the ball from Anthony Gordon and advancing into the area. This was Kane's 13th World Cup finals goal and his fifth of this North American campaign.

Earlier, DR Congo were off to a confident start as they surged to an early lead with Cipenga scoring his maiden goal. Cipenga, who produced the assist for Axel Tuanzebe's goal that secured World Cup qualification against Jamaica, did one better with an early strike.

England tried to launch many attacks as they dominated possession, but could not get past the Congo defence and goalkeeper as they went into the half-time with their backs to the wall. It was a tough time for England, but they did not lose patience in a period in which Kane was brought down inside the penalty box, but the referee did not award them a penalty.

At the start of the second half, Mpasi made a double save, first beating out Jude Bellingham's shot to the near post, then pushing out the rebound with assistance from Chancel Mbemba. Marcus Rashford got into a similar position as Brian Cipenga for the Congo DR goal, but fired into the side-netting after getting clear in the area.

However, Kane then changed the outcome of the match by scoring twice in just over 10 minutes to seal victory.

--IANS

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