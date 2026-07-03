2026 FIFA WC: Attack gets headlines, but Spain's defense and record-breaker Simon are just as vital

New York, July 3 (IANS) Spain can look forward to their last-16 tie against neighbour Portugal in what promises to be another thriller at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup. The last time the two sides met, Portugal emerged victorious on penalties in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final after a 2-2 draw over 120 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target from the spot again in Portugal's thrilling 2-1 win over Croatia on Thursday, but his overall performance once again drew criticism, and coach Roberto Martinez even substituted him with just under 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Martinez may well have to make another bold call against the Spanish, because if Portugal is to reach the quarterfinals, it must achieve what no other side has managed this summer -- score against Spain, reports Xinhua.

Spain cruised into the last-16 with a 3-0 win over Austria, a result that not only banished memories of its 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde but also saw goalkeeper Unai Simon etch his name into World Cup history.

Simon's fourth clean sheet of the tournament, combined with his displays at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, means he has now gone 519 minutes without conceding in World Cup finals -- surpassing the previous record of 517 minutes set by Italy's legendary Walter Zenga at the 1990 tournament.

The milestone proved De la Fuente right to keep faith in the 29-year-old, who had faced pressure from sections of the Spanish press to pick FC Barcelona's Joan Garcia ahead of him.

"I feel proud of him: I feel like he is a member of my family. I'm very happy for him," De la Fuente said of Simon after the game.

In truth, Simon barely had a save to make against Austria and has only been called upon for four major stops throughout the tournament. Yet the coach stressed that the goalkeeper's composure is vital to the side. "He played a very big role in the victory, but it's not just about individuals; it's about the whole group coming together for the defensive effort," the coach emphasised.

Spain's attacking talents - Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, and Pedri - usually grab the headlines, but De la Fuente is wise to look beyond the front line.

Pau Cubarsi and Simon's Athletic Bilbao teammate Aymeric Laporte have been imperious in the back-four, with Laporte's experience and composure on the ball complementing Cubarsi perfectly.

Left-back Cucurella has been outstanding in defense and equally influential in attack, providing two assists for Oyarzabal on Thursday and playing a key role in the buildup to Pedro Porro's second goal.

On the opposite flank, Porro also impressed, justifying De la Fuente's decision to select him ahead of Manuel Llorente. In short, Spain boasts a settled back four, shielded by Rodrigo Hernández in the holding midfield role, with Pedri and Alex Baena also attacking back to offer cover.

Breaking down this Spanish defence will require something exceptional, and Roberto Martinez now has several days to ponder how to achieve it, ahead of what promises to be a last-16 classic.

--IANS

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