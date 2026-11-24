Quetta, Nov 24 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for killing 20 Pakistani military personnel and alleged operatives in a series of attacks across Balochistan, local media reported.

In a statement on Monday, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the group's aerial unit, QAHR, and Fateh Squad were involved in an attack on the Pakistani military's 93 Wing camp at Hazhda Khol in Nushki on November 21.

"Unit 'QAHR' initiated the attack... while other squads of Sarmachars attacked the occupying military from multiple directions using heavy and other weapons," the statement said.

The BLA claimed that its aerial unit, QAHR, conducted 11 drone strikes against military positions during the assault, killing eight personnel and injuring seven others at the camp. It also said its fighters targeted military convoys dispatched to reinforce the camp at Reko and Harooni, The Balochistan Post reported.

"At Reko, three more personnel of the occupying military were killed, and at least four were injured, while at Harooni, two enemy personnel were killed on the spot in attacks by BLA snipers," the statement added.

According to the BLA, its fighters blew up a bridge at Zareen Jungle, leaving Pakistani forces "unable to send reinforcements for hours".

The group claimed that the Nushki operation killed 13 military personnel and wounded more than 11 others.

It also said its fighters attacked Pakistani troops advancing through Mastung's Gurgina area on the same day.

"Following an IED attack on the occupying military, armed attacks were carried out at three locations, resulting in the killing of five personnel of the occupying military and injuries to several others, while their vehicles were also damaged," the statement said.

The group further accused Pakistani forces of carrying out mortar shelling in civilian areas and setting shops ablaze.

The BLA said its fighters on November 22 blocked the Quetta–Taftan trade route in the Talo Bartagzi area in Chagai district, conducted searches and confiscated two commercial vehicles. It also claimed responsibility for an attack on a military convoy in the area, without specifying casualties.

In separate incidents that day, the group claimed to have killed a soldier in an ambush at Jantri in Buleda and a man it described as a "death squad" operative in a sniper attack near Ghazaband in Qilla Abdullah.

The group said its ground and aerial operations against Pakistani forces, military positions and alleged local agents would persist "with full intensity under modern war strategy" until "the complete withdrawal of occupying forces from Balochistan and the attainment of national liberation".

On Sunday, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed that it had killed 36 Pakistani military personnel and an alleged operative of a state-backed armed group in 21 operations conducted across Balochistan from November 2 to 21.

According to BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch, 20 Pakistani security personnel were killed in three separate attacks on military convoys in Khuzdar on November 17.

The attacks were launched at Anjeera, Jeeva and Lakhorian along the Quetta–Karachi highway. He also claimed that the fighters set a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office on fire, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to the BLF, an ambush near Haji Shahr on November 10 killed eight Pakistani personnel, while attacks in Nushki and Kharan on November 16 left four and three personnel dead, respectively.

It also claimed that a sniper attack in Mastung on November 12 killed one security personnel.

--IANS

scor/sd/