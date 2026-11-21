New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) India’s Devdutt Padikkal credited the team’s preparation and the experience of KL Rahul for helping him build a crucial partnership during the ongoing Test against New Zealand, saying the three India A matches played ahead of the series proved important in adapting to the different conditions.

Resuming the day at 159/1, Rahul and Padikkal batted through the morning session without losing a wicket, extending their partnership and putting India in a commanding position. Padikkal scored 80 off 175 deliveries in his first Test innings in New Zealand, while Rahul continued his impressive knock to make 136 off 290 balls.

India ended the day at 486/4, taking their lead to 118 runs, with Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 55 off 62 balls and Anshul Kamboj yet to open his account.

Speaking about the team’s preparation for the series, Padikkal said the players were aware of the different challenge awaiting them in New Zealand after the conclusion of the Sri Lanka Test series.

“Ever since the Sri Lanka Test series got over, everyone’s minds were on this. We all knew that we were going to come out here and face something different, very different to what we would have faced in Sri Lanka. So, there was a lot of preparation going on. The fact that we were able to get three A games before playing the Test match was really, really important,” he said in a video released by the BCCI.

“Everyone is really well prepared. Everyone knows what they want to do, and having that clarity really helps when you go out there. Personally as well, I’ve just enjoyed batting. Over the last two-three months, I’ve batted really well. I’ve enjoyed scoring runs, and as long as I’m scoring runs and helping the team, it makes me feel good,” he added.

Padikkal also spoke highly of Rahul’s contribution during their partnership, describing the senior batter as a mentor who helped him navigate the innings.

“I think he was keeping me in check. He’s like that old person out there, really mentoring me through the innings. I think he’s really great at that. He has so much experience playing out here at the highest level, and when you have someone like that at the other end, it makes your job much easier,” Padikkal said.

“The conversations were around that as well. It was important that we both built that partnership and extended it as long as possible, especially in the situation that we were in. We wanted to make sure that we put pressure on them and kept scoring runs as much as possible,” he added.

With two days remaining in the Test, Padikkal believes the contest remains evenly poised but stressed the importance of patience and mental strength in challenging phases.

“Definitely 50-50. The higher you go, I think it’s more about the mental side of the game. Everyone prepares really well for the matches, and the opposition also comes prepared with what they want to do against you. At the end of the day, it’s important that you have patience and belief in yourself that you can fight through those phases where they are coming hard at you,” he said.

“I think we are in a really good position. It’s important that we don’t look too far ahead. We have an important couple of sessions coming up with the bat. I’m sure we’ll continue to put pressure on them, and after that, it’s up to the bowlers to go out there and show what they’re all about. I’m really confident that they will do that,” he added.

--IANS

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