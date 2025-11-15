1st Test: Harmer picks four as India bundled out for 189, lead South Africa by 30 runs

Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) Off-spinner Simon Harmer picked four wickets as India were bowled out for 189 in 62.2 overs and took a slender 30-run lead over South Africa on day two of first Test at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Much like South Africa’s first innings on day one, India’s batting display was marked by modest contributions and a lack of substantial partnerships, with the 57-run stand between KL Rahul and Washington Sundar being the highest partnership.

Rahul was the only batter from India to cross the 30-run mark, as the hosts’ innings unravelled quickly – from 153/4, India lost their last five wickets for just 36 runs to be dismissed for 189.

With the contest finely balanced, the hosts hold a narrow advantage, though they are currently without Shubman Gill, who retired hurt on four due to a neck spasm. For South Africa, Harmer extracted turn well and varied his pace beautifully on a challenging two-paced pitch with uneven bounce to grab figures of 4-30, while Marco Jansen took 3-35.

The second session began with Dhruv Jurel being exquisite in his timing to cut and drive off Corbin Bosch for boundaries, while Ravindra Jadeja played a beautiful leaning drive past cover for another four.

But Harmer struck again on his tossed-up delivery, Jurel was quick in closing bat face early, and the leading edge was grabbed by the off-spinner to complete a simple caught and bowled chance.

After India managed to get into the lead, Harmer came back to trap Jadeja lbw with his skiddy delivery, with the all-rounder also burning a review. One brought two for South Africa as Kuldeep Yadav nicked a down leg delivery to keeper Kyle Verreynne off Jansen, who later rattled Mohammed Siraj’s off-stump.

Harmer completed his four-fer by having Axar Patel caught at backward point and with Gill not walking out to bat, India’s innings ended one run short of 190. With India losing five wickets for just 51 runs after the lunch break, the game is tantalizingly poised for a cracking finish.

Brief Scores: South Africa 159 in 55 overs (Aiden Markram 31; Jasprit Bumrah 5-27) trial India 189 in 62.2 overs (KL Rahul 39, Washington Sundar 29; Simon Harmer 4-30, Marco Jansen 3-35) by 30 runs.

--IANS

nr/ab