1st Test: Gill ruled out for rest of the match due to neck injury, says BCCI

Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) India captain Shubman Gill will take no further part in the ongoing first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens after suffering a neck spasm during Day 2 play.

Gill, 26, had retired hurt for four and did not return to the field thereafter.

Ahead of Day 3 play, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an update, saying Gill was taken to hospital for medical examination and that he’s under observation there currently, thus ruling him out for the rest of the Test match.

"Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team," said the BCCI in a statement.

The incident happened in the first session on Day 2, when on the fifth ball of the 35th over, Gill played a nice sweep off South African off-spinner Simon Harmer over backward square for four. While the shot’s execution impressed the onlookers, Gill immediately clutched his neck in visible discomfort as he tried to stand upright.

The Indian team physio Kamlesh Jain attended to Gill on the field, who was clutching the left side of his neck. With Gill appearing stiff and unable to move his neck freely, he walked off the field to retire hurt for four off just three balls.

He didn’t take the field for the rest of the day, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant being the stand-in skipper.

During the second session, fresh broadcast visuals suggested that Gill’s neck issue had been troubling him even before day two’s play began.

As per the visuals, Gill was seen performing neck-loosening drills in front of the physio and coaches, and was grimacing while trying to move his neck.

Once Day 2 play was over, Gill was stretchered out of the stadium, wearing a neck brace and was admitted to a private hospital which has been the designated medical partner for the ongoing game.

Gill was accompanied to the hospital by the Indian team doctor and a security liaison officer. His father Lakhwinder Gill, who was seen watching the game at Eden Gardens, is also by his side.

Gill previously suffered from a stiff neck in the lead-up to India’s first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October 2024, which eventually ruled him out of the clash. The same issue had led to him missing the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in July 2024.

--IANS

nr/bc