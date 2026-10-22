1st T20I: Phillips' blitzkrieg powers NZ to 225/4 against India

Christchurch, Oct 22 (IANS) Glenn Phillips smashed a blazing unbeaten 40-ball 82 as New Zealand piled up 225/4 in their 20 overs against an uninspiring Indian bowling attack in the first T20I here at the Hagley Oval on Thursday.

The total is also New Zealand's highest in T20Is at the Hagley Oval, as well as their joint best ever score against India in the shortest format. It also equalled the highest total conceded by India in the format. New Zealand made 65 runs in the powerplay before amassing 93 runs in the middle overs and 67 runs in the last five overs.

None of the Indian bowlers went for less than 10 runs an over. Axar Patel (1-51) was the most expensive, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0-49), Arshdeep Singh (1-45), Mayank Yadav (1-40) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (0-40) were also punished. The fielding was sloppy too, with a dropped catch and fumbles in the deep, leaving India with a stiff target.

For New Zealand, after Finn Allen made 45, Daryl Mitchell and Bevon Jacobs played handy cameos of 28 and 31 respectively. But Phillips was the standout batter for the Black Caps – as he ensured fours and sixes were hit all around the Hagley Oval. Apart from the pristine timing and placement of shots, Phillips' astute running between the wickets stood out as well.

After India elected to bowl first, a returning Bhuvneshwar Kumar early swing beat Tim Seifert with his very first delivery in a tidy opening over. But the openers soon broke free. Bhuvneshwar overstepped in the third over and Seifert cashed in on the free-hit before launching a six onto the roof, as 17 runs came off it.

Arshdeep Singh, playing his 100th T20I, fared no better next, with Allen hitting three fours in a row and Seifert adding another as 17 more were taken. Mayank Yadav struck in his first over when Seifert (24 off 17 balls) edged one behind to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Allen and Daryl Mitchell then launched Axar for two sixes in the final over of the powerplay, with the latter lofting over long-on, as New Zealand reached 65/1.

But Axar had the last word against Allen, who mistimed a loft to long-off and fell for 45 off 24 balls. Mitchell, dropped by Abhishek Sharma at long-on when on 16, punished the lapse with successive boundaries before Arshdeep had him caught at short third man for 28 and ended his 42-run stand with Phillips.

Jacobs announced himself with a six off his first ball, while Phillips took three fours off Axar in the 14th over, one of them after a misfield by substitute fielder Prince Yadav. The 16th over brought more drama as Bhuvneshwar was struck on the wrist and Jacobs holed out off a free hit, which did not count.

A marauding Phillips then raced to his 13th T20I fifty with a six off Mayank in an 18-run over. Arshdeep, though, kicked the ball onto the stumps to run out Jacobs for a 16-ball 31 that included three sixes.

Michael Bracewell survived an lbw decision on review as New Zealand crossed 200 in the 19th over. India were penalised for a slow over-rate in the final over, which led to an extra fielder coming into the 30-yard circle and Phillips signed off with a switch-hit four off Bhuvneshwar.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 225/4 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 82 not out, Finn Allen 45; Mayank Yadav 1-40, Arshdeep Singh 1-45) against India

--IANS

nr/bc