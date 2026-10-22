October 22, 2026 2:00 PM हिंदी

1st T20I: It's exciting any time India comes over, says Daryl Mitchell ahead of series opener

1st T20I: It's exciting any time India comes over, says Daryl Mitchell ahead of series opener

Christchurch, Oct 22 (IANS) New Zealand batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell said a visit by India always brings a special buzz in the country, as the hosts prepare to open their home summer against the current T20 World Cup champions in the first of five games at a packed Hagley Oval.

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, who will join the England Test team as their head coach at the conclusion of the T20I series, rang the Hagley Oval bell to mark the start of proceedings in front of a sell-out crowd.

"Oh look, it's exciting any time I guess India comes over. Excited to see a full Hagley Park. It's going to be pretty cool. It's nice to wake up at home and do the school pick-up at 3:30 this afternoon, and then here we are playing some cricket, so it should be good fun," Mitchell said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

The two sides are meeting for the first time since India beat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, but Mitchell said the excitement had little to do with settling old scores.

"No, any time you play for New Zealand, it's very special, and to take on India on our home turf is something that we're really excited about. So looking forward to this five-match series and ODIs and Tests after that as well."

Returning to the shortest format after a break, Mitchell said the side was also keeping one eye on the next T20 World Cup, which New Zealand will co-host with Australia in 2028.

"You always try to evolve. We know there's another World Cup now in two years' time in our own conditions, so I guess it's trying to learn as much as we can at this time of year and at the same time keep trying to win games and create momentum," he said.

Acknowledging the strength of the Indian side, Mitchell said testing himself against the best T20I team makes the contest so appealing. "They're world-class in all departments, but that's why you play international cricket, is to test yourself against the best. So, it's going to be good fun and looking forward to it."

--IANS

nr/vi

LATEST NEWS

India showcases small farmer-led agri revolution at Paris exhibition: Report

India showcases small farmer-led agri revolution at Paris exhibition: Report

Ningbo Open: Iva Jovic beats two-time Major finalist Paolini on debut

Ningbo Open: Iva Jovic beats two-time Major finalist Paolini on debut

Shahid Kapoor ‘promptly breaks out of character’ after wrapping up ‘Farzi 2’ shoot

Shahid Kapoor ‘promptly breaks out of character’ after wrapping up ‘Farzi 2’ shoot

Over 1.87 lakh SC, OBC and poor candidates skilled under PM-DAKSH scheme

Over 1.87 lakh SC, OBC and poor candidates skilled under PM-DAKSH scheme

Avail affordable 'firecracker insurance' on PhonePe this festive season

Avail affordable 'firecracker insurance' on PhonePe this festive season

AI could be humanity’s 4th great ego shock, should be treated like person: Swami Sarvapriyananda

AI could be humanity’s 4th great ego shock, should be treated like person: Swami Sarvapriyananda

India, Poland agreed to deepen ties in defence, space and nuclear energy: PM Modi

India, Poland agreed to deepen ties in defence, space and nuclear energy: PM Modi

Vivaan Dave clinches double gold at Gujarat State Table Tennis Championships

Vivaan Dave clinches double gold at Gujarat State Table Tennis Championships

Renuka Shahane recalls being nervous on HAHK sets, says Madhuri Dixit, Reema Lagoo, Laxmikant Berde made her feel relaxed

Renuka Shahane recalls being nervous on HAHK sets, says Madhuri Dixit, Reema Lagoo, Laxmikant Berde made her feel relaxed

Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal says ‘he has been extremely competitive all his life’

Pratik Sehajpal says ‘he has been extremely competitive all his life’